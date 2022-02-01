Kate Hudson Claims Brother Oliver Was The Golden Child To Mom Goldie Hawn

"It's like, we know that you are doing bad things but we're going to let you do some bad things so you can... [at] five and 15," Oliver continued.

He then told a story about something that happened after he got his first car.

"So I got my car at 16 years old. There was this hairpin turn. It was a weekend into my license and I overcorrected and I smashed into the curb. I went sideways. So now I had to come up with a story and I really thought about it. 'There's a one-way street on Broadway in L.A. and a car bumped into me and I had to get out of the way.' They knew I was not telling the truth but they appreciated that I came up with this story and really thought about it so they gave me that credit all the while knowing that I am absolutely full of [it]," he laughed.