Kate Hudson Claims Brother Oliver Was The Golden Child To Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson discussed her family dynamic with brother Oliver and mom Goldie Hawn on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week to promote their podcast "Sibling Revelry." And during the appearance, they discussed looked back on their childhood with mom Goldie Hawn.
It all began after Colbert questioned the two of them about how they plan to parent their children differently than they were parented as kids.
"For me it was about letting them fall down, letting them have their experiences and not... not over-parenting," Oliver explained, via YouTube.
Oliver Hudson Agreed His Parents Went Easy On Him
"It's like, we know that you are doing bad things but we're going to let you do some bad things so you can... [at] five and 15," Oliver continued.
He then told a story about something that happened after he got his first car.
"So I got my car at 16 years old. There was this hairpin turn. It was a weekend into my license and I overcorrected and I smashed into the curb. I went sideways. So now I had to come up with a story and I really thought about it. 'There's a one-way street on Broadway in L.A. and a car bumped into me and I had to get out of the way.' They knew I was not telling the truth but they appreciated that I came up with this story and really thought about it so they gave me that credit all the while knowing that I am absolutely full of [it]," he laughed.
Kate Hudson Believes Brother Oliver Got Away 'With Everything'
"This was only Oliver's experience. He got away with everything. I never got that privilege," Kate said in response, via TooFab. "Because I'm the middle child. So like, Oliver was the golden child. Oliver gets away with everything."
"Do you agree that mom loves him more?" Colbert wondered after hearing Katie's claims.
But Kate wouldn't go that far.
"Well, love is a difficult... I wouldn't say love, but definitely the favorite," Kate explained, as Oliver agreed. "And mom will be like, 'How can you say that?' And I'm like, 'All actions point to him.' It is kind of sad. It's sad."
Kate went on to reveal that Oliver actually moved back in with Goldie, claiming that his house is being renovated. However, according to Kate, she's not so sure about Oliver's living arrangement.