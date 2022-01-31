Annie Thorisdottir In Bathing Suit 'Recharges'

The open-back one-piece branded swimsuit allows fluid movement as the athlete goes about her daily activities. It's skintight preventing unnecessary chest movement that can get in the way of a successful weight lift. Also, the pant leaves her thighs free to contract and relax as she does her squats.

"Sunday is a day to recharge. I make it a priority to spend time with family and make some time to tend to my body and mind," she writes in her caption.

Annie shares her light workout and relaxation routine in the following few lines. "I try to find time to do 20min of zone 2 work, 20 – 30min of mobility, and 20min of sauna – and ending with a cold plunge before Freyja wakes up," she writes. Thankfully she has a good partnership with TYR to get the perfect swimsuit for her plunge.