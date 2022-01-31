'Nomadland' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Nomadland is a new, Academy Award-winning film directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand.
What Is 'Nomadland'?
Nomadland is a new film directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. The film was adapted from a nonfiction book called Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder, which follows the phenomenon of older American adults becoming modern nomads following the Great Recession of 2008. Frances McDormand stars as Fern, a widow who lost her job during the Great Recession and subsequently became a modern nomad, living in a van and traveling throughout the United States. Nomadland won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director at the Golden Globe Awards, and Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress at the Academy Awards.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Nomadland'?
Nomadland received a limited theatrical release in the United States on January 29, 2021. On February 19, 2021, Nomadland received a wide theatrical release, and also became available for streaming on Hulu. The official trailer for Nomadland dropped on December 14, 2020, and is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Nomadland'?
Other supporting roles include Linda, played by Linda May, Swankie, played by Charlene Swankie, and Bob Wells, played by Bob Wells. All of these roles are fictionalized versions of the people who play them, who are modern nomads in real life.
What Is 'Nomadland' About?
Nomadland is about a woman named Fern who becomes a modern nomad after losing her job and her husband. She joins the modern nomad movement, led by Bob Wells, and travels the country in her van looking for work and meeting new people. Some of the character she encounters include Swankie, a modern nomad with a terminal cancer diagnosis, and Dave, a modern nomad who eventually develop feelings for Fern.