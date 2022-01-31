'Nomadland' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The main character of Nomadland is Fern, a modern nomad played by Frances McDormand . After the death of her husband and the loss of her job at the US Gypsum plant in Empire, Nevada, Fern decides to sell her belongings, start living out of a van, and travel the country looking for work.

David Strathairn plays a supporting role as Dave, a fellow modern nomad that Fern meets on the road. Dave develops feelings for Fern and invites her to settle down with him.

Other supporting roles include Linda, played by Linda May, Swankie, played by Charlene Swankie, and Bob Wells, played by Bob Wells. All of these roles are fictionalized versions of the people who play them, who are modern nomads in real life.