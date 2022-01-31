You know her as the fittest woman of 2015 – 2016, but Katrín Davidsdottir wants to add The Little Mermaid to her resumé. The CrossFit athlete shared some of her vacation moments in Hawaii, including a frame-worthy shot of herself splashing in the open sea. Picture the scene where Ariel emerges on the rock for the first time in the Disney Classic, and then you can see Katrín’s post even before loading your Instagram.

Seriously though, Halle Bailey is lucky the live-action casting director chose her before the CrossFit athlete’s post. (Just Kidding.) However, if Disney ever wants a remake of the remake, we have the perfect candidate for them. Disclaimer: we can’t guarantee her vocal ability!