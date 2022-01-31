CrossFit Athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Auditions For Mermaid Movie In Bikini

Getty | Meg Oliphant

chisom

You know her as the fittest woman of 2015 – 2016, but Katrín Davidsdottir wants to add The Little Mermaid to her resumé. The CrossFit athlete shared some of her vacation moments in Hawaii, including a frame-worthy shot of herself splashing in the open sea. Picture the scene where Ariel emerges on the rock for the first time in the Disney Classic, and then you can see Katrín’s post even before loading your Instagram.

Seriously though, Halle Bailey is lucky the live-action casting director chose her before the CrossFit athlete’s post. (Just Kidding.) However, if Disney ever wants a remake of the remake, we have the perfect candidate for them. Disclaimer: we can’t guarantee her vocal ability!

Starting Off Right

“Swipe for my official audition for the next mermaid movie 🧜🏼‍♀️🐠🌺🐚✨ (but in all honestly I am love love LOVING everything that Hawaii is & has to offer .. what an incredible place on earth!!) xxx,” she wrote under the mermaid post.

The Icelandic weightlifter flaunts her toned muscles as she raises her left hand and kicks the water with her right leg forming a big splash. Her taut thighs and defined biceps speak for themselves as the body parts of a CrossFit champion.

A Few Days In Paradise

Still reeling from her experience in a place she calls Paradise, Katrín kick starts her off-season, and she had her trusted partner ready to capture the exact moment. 

“Kicking off this off-season in a place I have been dreaming of coming for yeeeeeeeears .. ALOHA HAWAII 👋🏼🤩🌺☀️🐠🌊🐚 // 📸: @brookslaich,” she wrote, and it appears she finally got her wish.

A Couple Of Coconuts

The cameraman took a moment to make a cameo on Katrín’s Instagram feed as the couple sipped from Hawaiian coconuts. The lady of the moment poses in a triangular striped bikini bra and a wide-brimmed nude hat smiling cheekily into the camera. She then declares, “life is better with a couple coconuts and this favorite human of mine,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Underwater Blues

Before this final post, Katrín only showed fans teasers of her bikini. Now, celebrating the last days of the pre-season break, she posts a clearer view of her CrossFit shredded abs and physique, letting fans know she was ready for the Winter Games.

That didn’t mean she didn’t feel the blues even before leaving the Four Seasons in Hawaii. She penned a sober, homegoing message detailing her love for the ocean and entertaining vacation.

“Ohhhhh I could’ve spent all day in those Hawaiian waters ☀️💕🐬.💦I just LOVE how there is a whole new universe that exists in the ocean once you dip your face underwater & start to observe….”

