Donald Trump Admits He Wanted Pence To Overturn Election

In a statement that was released via Twitter, Trump claimed Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?" the former president asked.

"Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away," he added.