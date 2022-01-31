Donald Trump Admits He Wanted Pence To Overturn Election

Contrary to former President
But Trump continues to claim the race was rife with fraud -- and now, he appears to be taking his anger out on former Vice President
Contrary to former President
But Trump continues to claim the race was rife with fraud -- and now, he appears to be taking his anger out on former Vice President
In a statement that was released via Twitter, Trump claimed Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?" the former president asked.
"Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away," he added.
These Celebrities Aren't Leaving Their Life To Chance: They Insured Their Moneymakers
In issuing this statement, Trump effectively admitted that he wanted his vice president to subvert democracy and overturn the results of a legitimate election, according to GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
As CNN reported, Kinzinger -- who is on the House committee that is investigating the January 6 riots at the Capitol -- described Trump's statement as an admission of guilt.
"This is an admission, and a massively un-American statement. It is time for every Republican leader to pick a side... Trump or the Constitution, there is no middle on defending our nation anymore," he the congressman said.
What Trump said in his statement, according to Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, is that vice presidents -- and not the voters -- get to pick the commander-in-chief.
By that logic, Lofgren added, current Vice President Kamala Harris has the authority to override the will of the electorate and pick Biden's successor.
Legal experts have repeatedly stressed that Pence had no authority to overturn the 2020 election.
Pence, for his part, has seemingly tried to distance himself from Trump. In June last year, he said he was "proud" to certify Biden's victory.
Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is also of the opinion that Trump admitted to subverting democracy.
"Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election," Cheney wrote on Twitter.
"He’d do it all again if given the chance," she warned.