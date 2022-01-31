Olympian Tara Davis In Bikini Celebrates Off Season

It’s Olympic season once this February, and the champions are lacing their boots, fastening their boards, and getting all sports gear ready to dominate. Before the action begins, let’s take a moment to revisit some of our favorite off-season moments.

Safari Vibe

Olympic jumper Tara Davis enjoyed her off-season with her Paralympic champion boyfriend, Hunter Woodhall. The 22-year-old spent her break surrounded by beaches and pools as she flaunted her shredded abs and ultra-toned physique in a leopard print bikini bra and complimentary safari print two-piece.

The neutral tone of Tara’s shorts and open button set accentuated her chocolate skin as the sun shone its rays on her. The Olympian’s vibe is visibly safari vacay as she covers her eyes with a brown lens sunglass and styles her hair in golden brown braids.

Pretty Fun Off-Season

Tara wears minimal makeup highlighting her natural cheekbones. She also adds simple silver jewelry consisting of a double-layered necklace, two bracelets, and two silver rings, including her engagement band. You can see her perfectly manicured white fingernails as she pats her long braids to the back.

In the second slide, the Olympian leans forward, resting her weight on her left elbow, supporting her cheek with her palm, and resting her right arm on the pool’s slab. She smirks at the camera as she takes in the serenity of her environment, enjoying her last days before the upcoming Beijing Olympics. “This off-season thing is pretty fun,” she writes.

Vacation In Cabo With A Little Surprise

Elsewhere the athlete shares an extensive photo-dumb of her vacation in Cabo, including a standing portrait of her safari/leopard print outfit. Although the camera captures her figure from a distance, her toned belly is unmistakable as the lines stand out in her shorts. Tara loses the running boots for comfortable slides for this picture, hanging her neck to the side with her arms straight by her side.

Somewhere in the photo dump, Tara flaunts her square-cut diamond ring, with her fiancé smiling in the background. On the beach of Cabo San Lucas, Baja, California, Hunter Woodhall asked Tara Davis to marry him, and she said yes.

Engaged To Be Married

Sharing the romantic moment on her Instagram, Tara wrote, “you’ve showed me the true meaning of life, and now I get to spend the rest of my life with you. let me reintroduce myself as a FIANCÉ.” Now, it’s time to say congratulations to the athletic couple who would walk down the aisle on Oct. 16.

