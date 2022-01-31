Olympian Tara Davis In Bikini Celebrates Off Season

Olympic jumper Tara Davis enjoyed her off-season with her Paralympic champion boyfriend, Hunter Woodhall. The 22-year-old spent her break surrounded by beaches and pools as she flaunted her shredded abs and ultra-toned physique in a leopard print bikini bra and complimentary safari print two-piece.

The neutral tone of Tara’s shorts and open button set accentuated her chocolate skin as the sun shone its rays on her. The Olympian’s vibe is visibly safari vacay as she covers her eyes with a brown lens sunglass and styles her hair in golden brown braids.