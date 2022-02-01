Carrie Underwood is doubling down on her fitness regimen and taking her fans along for the ride!
Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Pushing Up In Sports Bra
The Latest
'The Focus Should Be On Those Great Games': Tom Brady Didn't Want His Retirement News To Overshadow The Playoffs
True Fitness Guru Mode
The country music star has always maintained a fit and trim physique, but the last few years have seen the singer move into true fitness guru mode with the release of her athleisure line and a commitment to working out that has inspired legions of fans in the process.
The 2015-founded CALIA was Underwood's foray into the huge athleisure apparel market and since then, the brand garnered a huge fan base as the singer shares her inspiring tips with fans and seeks to motivate them to their best bodies yet. Now, the singer has pivoted towards the Fit52 app in 2020, which she promises will help even more people gain control of their lives in an innovative way!
How the Fit52 App Helps Crush Goals
Created with her personal trainer Eve Overland, the Fit52 app thinks outside the box by offering a different workout to target different exercise groups. With every card, users get access to new exercises and a set number of reps that are meant to provide workouts that get the entire body moving in a fun way.
One of the best things about Fit52 is that these engaging workouts can be completed in half an hour, making them ideal for people that lead busy lives and often have little time set aside to stay in shape.
Underwood Calls Fitness Her 'True Passion'
No matter where you may be on your fitness journey, Fit52 is the app that promises to change the way you look at fitness and the process you undertake to reach your fitness goals. Underwood decided to put her name behind a product she believes in, stating:
"Fitness is a true passion for me," says Underwood. "The fit52 app incorporates what I've been doing myself for years, and we've made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I'm so proud of it."
Carrie Uses Social Media To Motivate
The concept behind Fit52 means that users can interact with friends to assist them in achieving their fitness goals. The platform the app is based on is community-focused and works alongside the busy schedules of users so that it is easier for everyone to stay motivated and thus committed to their health. Underwood used her Instagram to motivate her followers, releasing stats that Fit52 generated over the course of the year:
"A year in review:
⏱ 15,500,000 Workout Minutes
💪🏻 700,000 Workouts Completed
🏆 119,000 Goals Achieved
💙 570,000 Kudos Given"
She then invited people to share their highlights of the year in the comments. As 2022 gets into full swing, Carrie Underwood and the Fit52 app are ready to inspire users both old and new alike to new exciting heights with their fitness!