Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Pushing Up In Sports Bra

Shutterstock | 842245

Health & Lifestyle
Triston Brewer

Carrie Underwood is doubling down on her fitness regimen and taking her fans along for the ride!

The Latest

Kim Kardashian Drops New Skims Capsule Collection Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Khloe Kardashian In Bikini Shares Exciting News

'The Focus Should Be On Those Great Games': Tom Brady Didn't Want His Retirement News To Overshadow The Playoffs

Goldie Hawn Shakes Her Hips 'Like A Polaroid Picture'

Donald Trump Blames Pelosi, Pence For January 6 Attack

True Fitness Guru Mode

Getty | Jason Kempin

The country music star has always maintained a fit and trim physique, but the last few years have seen the singer move into true fitness guru mode with the release of her athleisure line and a commitment to working out that has inspired legions of fans in the process.

The 2015-founded CALIA was Underwood's foray into the huge athleisure apparel market and since then, the brand garnered a huge fan base as the singer shares her inspiring tips with fans and seeks to motivate them to their best bodies yet. Now, the singer has pivoted towards the Fit52 app in 2020, which she promises will help even more people gain control of their lives in an innovative way!

Health & Lifestyle

Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

How the Fit52 App Helps Crush Goals

Wikimedia | Lostshoe8

Created with her personal trainer Eve Overland, the Fit52 app thinks outside the box by offering a different workout to target different exercise groups. With every card, users get access to new exercises and a set number of reps that are meant to provide workouts that get the entire body moving in a fun way.

One of the best things about Fit52 is that these engaging workouts can be completed in half an hour, making them ideal for people that lead busy lives and often have little time set aside to stay in shape.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Underwood Calls Fitness Her 'True Passion'

Getty | Craig Barritt

No matter where you may be on your fitness journey, Fit52 is the app that promises to change the way you look at fitness and the process you undertake to reach your fitness goals. Underwood decided to put her name behind a product she believes in, stating:

"Fitness is a true passion for me," says Underwood.  "The fit52 app incorporates what I've been doing myself for years, and we've made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I'm so proud of it."

Carrie Uses Social Media To Motivate

Getty | Terry Wyatt

The concept behind Fit52 means that users can interact with friends to assist them in achieving their fitness goals. The platform the app is based on is community-focused and works alongside the busy schedules of users so that it is easier for everyone to stay motivated and thus committed to their health. Underwood used her Instagram to motivate her followers, releasing stats that Fit52 generated over the course of the year:

"A year in review:

⏱ 15,500,000 Workout Minutes

💪🏻 700,000 Workouts Completed

🏆 119,000 Goals Achieved

💙 570,000 Kudos Given"

She then invited people to share their highlights of the year in the comments. As 2022 gets into full swing, Carrie Underwood and the Fit52 app are ready to inspire users both old and new alike to new exciting heights with their fitness!

Read Next

Must Read

Hailie Jade In Bikini Longs For Paradise

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bathing Suit Spreads Good Vibes

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Kaia Gerber Stuns Swimming In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.