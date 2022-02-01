The country music star has always maintained a fit and trim physique, but the last few years have seen the singer move into true fitness guru mode with the release of her athleisure line and a commitment to working out that has inspired legions of fans in the process.

The 2015-founded CALIA was Underwood's foray into the huge athleisure apparel market and since then, the brand garnered a huge fan base as the singer shares her inspiring tips with fans and seeks to motivate them to their best bodies yet. Now, the singer has pivoted towards the Fit52 app in 2020, which she promises will help even more people gain control of their lives in an innovative way!