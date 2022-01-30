Chanel West Coast Goes For The Gold In Revealing Bikini

The television personality has been open about what it takes to maintain her physical attributes in the gym and in a recent Instagram post, she demonstrated that she is capable of bringing the sizzle when absolutely necessary.

With the hashtag #TBT, Chanel asks her fans which of her two poses is the overall winner. In the two shots, West Coast hits her audience from the front and the back, stunning and strutting her wares in a gold one-piece with strategic cut-outs and black choker that is definitely a winner, no matter which one is declared the top position.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the rapper gave the look rave reviews, with one commenting, “Wow You look absolutely gorgeous🔥🔥🔥” with three fire emojis inserted, while another added, “when you got thick like this?”, clearly noting Chanel’s posterior angle in photograph #1.