NBA Rumors: Sixers Should Explore Trading Ben Simmons For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell-For-Ben Simmons Swap
Once Mitchell demands a trade next summer, the Jazz would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the market. In an article, James Piercey of Fansided's The J Notes named some potential landing spots for Mitchell should he and the Jazz decide to part ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the teams that were mentioned as a possible trade destination for Mitchell is the
If their top targets - Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets - won't become available via trade, Piercey suggested that the Sixers should explore trading
Sixers Replace Ben Simmons With Another Young Star
Swapping Simmons for Mitchell would be a no-brainer for the Sixers. Mitchell may not be on the same level as Lillard, Beal, and Harden, but he fits the description of the player that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is seeking in return for Simmons. Mitchell would give the Sixers a young star who is a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, a great perimeter defender, and a legitimate threat from the three-point range.
This season, Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Donovan Mitchell Would Welcome A Trade To Sixers
As of now, Mitchell is yet to release a statement regarding the rumors surrounding his future with the Jazz. However, he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for a legitimate title contender like the Sixers. Aside from having the opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger market, joining forces with Embiid in the City of Brotherly Love would also give Mitchell a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title.
Why The Jazz Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal with the Sixers would be worth exploring for the Jazz, especially if Mitchell is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. There would definitely be questions regarding Simmons' fit with the Jazz, but Piercey believes that "master technician" Coach Quin Snyder could find a way to make his addition beneficial for their team.
"While fitting Simmons and Gobert together may be a challenge, Quin Snyder is a master technician," Piercey wrote. "With the two surrounded by Utah’s plethora of floor spacers, they may come to an acceptable arrangement. On the other hand: good lord, the defense. The combination of Simmons’ defensive versatility and Gobert’s rim protection wouldn’t just be strong."