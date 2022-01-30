NBA Rumors: Sixers Should Explore Trading Ben Simmons For Donovan Mitchell

Once Mitchell demands a trade next summer, the Jazz would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the market. In an article, James Piercey of Fansided's The J Notes named some potential landing spots for Mitchell should he and the Jazz decide to part ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the teams that were mentioned as a possible trade destination for Mitchell is the Philadelphia 76ers .

If their top targets - Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets - won't become available via trade, Piercey suggested that the Sixers should explore trading Ben Simmons to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz.