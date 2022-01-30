NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Brandon Ingram & Jonas Valanciunas To Knicks For Package Centered On RJ Barrett

When he was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, former Duke Blue Devils shooting guard was viewed as one of the young players who would lead the New York Knicks back to title contention. Though the Knicks are yet to end their title drought, Barrett continues to live up to expectations from a lottery pick. This season, he's posting impressive numbers, averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

However, despite his impressive performance, Barrett's name still continues to surface in various trade speculations.