Priyanka Chopra In Bikini Is A Snack For Nick Jonas

One fine Sunday morning, the Indian-American actress flaunted her flat tummy while soaking under the sun. Dressed in a black triangular bra, red string bikini panties, and white framed dark sunglasses, Priyanka took a selfie. Her lying position captured the sun’s reflection on her skin, forming a natural bronzed effect.

“Sundays Like this tho,” she captioned as the camera caught her husband’s leg retreating (we know because she tagged him.) Also, Priyanka listed her location as “Home 😊,” and she’s not wrong because Home is where the heart is, after all.