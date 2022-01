Kelly Ripa didn't need a #fresh to give fans a refresh as she stunned bikini-clad and with her family in an Instagram share towards the start of the pandemic. The 51-year-old daytime TV show host continues to make headlines for looking closer to 35 than her actual years, and it was a #youthful in her 2020 post - even if she was taking fans back to 2008.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star posted for her 3.1 million followers just as masks and lock-downs were becoming a solid reality, with the photo shouting out one of her three children, in particular. 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos was the focal point - see how below.