Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

Dua Lipa was sending out cowgirl and bikini energy at the same time as she kept it hot back in summer 2021 - fans likely haven't forgotten the snaps. The 26-year-old Grammy winner, who has since made 2022 bikini headlines, was showing off her swimwear in an unusual way last summer, with Instagram photos both showing off her super-fit body and shouting out a luxury brand.

Dua posted a gallery of photos showing her in Daisy Dukes, a bikini top, plus a super-cute and checkered Miu Miu jacket, and it was like all-around as fans rushed to send the thumbs-up. Check it out below.

Cowgirl Vibes In Bikini

Scroll for the snaps. They showed the British pop sensation showing off her rock-hard abs and golden tan as she posed outdoors and going eye-catching in her denim-come-swimwear getup. The "Prisoner" hitmaker took her fans prisoner as she rocked shades and her belted shorts, with the gingham jacket definitely drawing the eye - the open outerwear came with sister brand to Prada Miu Miu's logo scrawled across it.

Dua also sported tinted shades, chic hoop earrings, plus cowboy boots, seen with a swipe right.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Dua wrote: "Having a cowgirl moment." Over 2.2 million likes have been left, with fans saying the singer looked "incredible." Dua went on to make Xmas 2021 headlines by posting bikini-clad and at night from her Oxfordshire mansion retreat - she's since posted while vacationing in St. Barts and to usher in 2020.

'Levitating' Has 'Levitated'

Quick to follow the Miu Miu getup was a post celebrating Dua's music success. The "Levitating" singer shouted out her famous beats, writing:

"LEVITATING HAS LEVITATED TO #1 US TOP 40 and #1 US HOT AC @dababy ❤️ so happy I get to celebrate this moment with my chosen family." Lipa has plenty more going on, though, not limited to her PUMA capsule collection, one piggy-backing off the name of her Future Nostalgia album.

PUMA Collab

Dua joins "Rare" singer Selena Gomez in fronting sportswear giant PUMA, but she's got her own collab, one based on butterflies. In a 2021 statement, the singer announced:

“For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis. Over this past year, the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me." Lipa also joins supermodel Kendall Jenner in being an ambassador for luxury Italian designer Versace.

