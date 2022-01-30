Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

Dua posted a gallery of photos showing her in
Scroll for the snaps. They showed the British pop sensation showing off her rock-hard abs and golden tan as she posed outdoors and going eye-catching in her denim-come-swimwear getup. The "Prisoner" hitmaker took her fans prisoner as she rocked shades and her belted shorts, with the gingham jacket definitely drawing the eye - the open outerwear came with sister brand to Prada Miu Miu's logo scrawled across it.
Dua also sported tinted shades, chic hoop earrings, plus cowboy boots, seen with a swipe right.
Taking to her caption, Dua wrote: "Having a cowgirl moment." Over 2.2 million likes have been left, with fans saying the singer looked "incredible." Dua went on to make Xmas 2021 headlines by posting bikini-clad and at night from her Oxfordshire mansion retreat - she's since posted while vacationing in St. Barts and to usher in 2020.
Quick to follow the Miu Miu getup was a post celebrating Dua's music success. The "Levitating" singer shouted out her famous beats, writing:
"LEVITATING HAS LEVITATED TO #1 US TOP 40 and #1 US HOT AC @dababy ❤️ so happy I get to celebrate this moment with my chosen family." Lipa has plenty more going on, though, not limited to her PUMA capsule collection, one piggy-backing off the name of her Future Nostalgia album.
