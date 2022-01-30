Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

Dua Lipa was sending out cowgirl and bikini energy at the same time as she kept it hot back in summer 2021 - fans likely haven't forgotten the snaps. The 26-year-old Grammy winner, who has since made 2022 bikini headlines, was showing off her swimwear in an unusual way last summer, with Instagram photos both showing off her super-fit body and shouting out a luxury brand.

Dua posted a gallery of photos showing her in Daisy Dukes , a bikini top, plus a super-cute and checkered Miu Miu jacket, and it was like all-around as fans rushed to send the thumbs-up. Check it out below.