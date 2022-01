It's like we didn't get the memo because the celebrities are showing out with a new bikini and winter ski boots trend. First, it was Dua Lipa and her snowy Christmas two-piece, then Kendall Jenner and her itsy bitsy black two-piece; now it's 46-year-old Chelsea Handler joining in on the fun. Why bundle up when you can smoke the cold away with body heat? Just saying.

Also, can we take a moment to applaud Chelsea's marketing skills? On the second end of her hot bikini photo is the location list for the second leg of her tour. What better way to grab your attention than with a smoking hot body?