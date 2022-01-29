Fun Ideas For Your Galentine’s Day Party

February 13, a.k.a. Galentine’s Day, is just around the corner and it’s the perfect excuse to gather your squad for a lovefest among lady friends. You lavish your S.O. with affection and attention on Valentine’s, why not do the same for your gal pals on Galentine’s?

In case you’re not familiar with this holiday, it was created by Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler’s character on the sitcom Parks and Recreation, as a way of celebrating your besties on February 13 like you would your romantic partner on February 14. Getting together with friends is always a good idea, so we’ve prepared some ideas on how to host your own Galentine’s potluck party below.

Plan The Potluck

Make a list of your closest female friends to invite and plan the potluck assignments with them. A potluck is a great idea because it spares the host the trouble of cooking everything. You don’t have to assign specific dishes. Instead, you can give each person a category – appetizer or dessert, for example – and then let them pick what dish to bring. This ensures all the courses are covered, and your friends are free to choose what they’re comfortable preparing (or buying).

Be Creative With Cocktails

Pink and red are the go-to colors for Galentine’s Day and it would be fun to incorporate the motif into your cocktails. While wine is an easy choice, why not get a little more creative and experiment with mixed drinks that your friends haven’t tried before? There are a lot of concoctions out there with delectable-sounding names like Topsy Turvy Sangria, Pomegranate Cosmo and Raspberry Truffle Cocktail that you can test. It will impress your besties, and your Galentine’s celebration will feel a little more luxe.

Celebrate With Chocolate

Who says chocolates are for Valentine’s Day only? Break out the sweet stuff a day early, and make sure to tell your friends, “Forget about the guilt for the meantime!” Galentine’s is the time to let your friends indulge. If that means letting them eat chocolate to their hearts’ content, so be it!

And while we’re on the subject of sweets, don’t forget to prepare a little something for each of your besties to take home, whether that’s a box of candies or a baked goodie you’ve made yourself.

Galentine’s Day Gift Exchange

Valentine’s is a day of gift-giving, so why not Galentine’s? You and your friends can start a yearly tradition by organizing a Galentine’s Day gift exchange. Plan ahead by setting a theme, like tech or health and wellness, as well as a spending limit. On the day of your party, schedule a time when you can do your exchange, and make it a bit more fun (or dramatic) by preparing Galentine’s cards written with notes that lavish praise on your friends.

