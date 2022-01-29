Fun Ideas For Your Galentine’s Day Party

February 13, a.k.a.
Make a list of your closest female friends to invite and plan the potluck assignments with them. A potluck is a great idea because it spares the host the trouble of cooking everything. You don’t have to assign specific dishes. Instead, you can give each person a category – appetizer or dessert, for example – and then let them pick what dish to bring. This ensures all the courses are covered, and your friends are free to choose what they’re comfortable preparing (or buying).
Pink and red are the go-to colors for Galentine’s Day and it would be fun to incorporate the motif into your cocktails. While wine is an easy choice, why not get a little more creative and experiment with mixed drinks that your friends haven’t tried before? There are a lot of concoctions out there with delectable-sounding names like Topsy Turvy Sangria, Pomegranate Cosmo and Raspberry Truffle Cocktail that you can test. It will impress your besties, and your Galentine’s celebration will feel a little more luxe.
Who says chocolates are for Valentine’s Day only? Break out the sweet stuff a day early, and make sure to tell your friends, “Forget about the guilt for the meantime!” Galentine’s is the time to let your friends indulge. If that means letting them eat chocolate to their hearts’ content, so be it!
And while we’re on the subject of sweets, don’t forget to prepare a little something for each of your besties to take home, whether that’s a box of candies or a baked goodie you’ve made yourself.
Valentine’s is a day of gift-giving, so why not Galentine’s? You and your friends can start a yearly tradition by organizing a Galentine’s Day gift exchange. Plan ahead by setting a theme, like tech or health and wellness, as well as a spending limit. On the day of your party, schedule a time when you can do your exchange, and make it a bit more fun (or dramatic) by preparing Galentine’s cards written with notes that lavish praise on your friends.