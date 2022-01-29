Fun Ideas For Your Galentine’s Day Party

February 13, a.k.a. Galentine’s Day , is just around the corner and it’s the perfect excuse to gather your squad for a lovefest among lady friends. You lavish your S.O. with affection and attention on Valentine’s, why not do the same for your gal pals on Galentine’s?

In case you’re not familiar with this holiday, it was created by Leslie Knope , Amy Poehler’s character on the sitcom Parks and Recreation, as a way of celebrating your besties on February 13 like you would your romantic partner on February 14. Getting together with friends is always a good idea, so we’ve prepared some ideas on how to host your own Galentine’s potluck party below.