Bethenny Frankel Shares Healthy Lifestyle In Swimsuit Couture

Bethenny sure has a healthy sense of humor, if anything, because she jokes about being the worst dressed one day before dropping another hilarious pun. Before, many fashion enthusiasts would say mixing and matching different patterns was a fashion faux pas, but the rules are changing. Fashion is about self-expression, which is why Bethenny looks stunning in this striped and polka dot set.

The bra is a tie sleeve, black and white striped top, and the bottom is a “diaper-style” high-waist polka dot pant also in black and white. Bethenny wore a cream and black beach hat and black HSN sunglasses to complete the outfit.

“I’m pretty sure the only person that likes this bathing suit on me is the person that sold it to me… am I too old or too young to be wearing diapers? #worstdressed P.S. I still like it.”

Firstly, we disagree with the first statement because we love the bathing suit, also Miss Bethenny Frankel, if you’re reading this, you’re just the right age to wear “diapers,” and the bathing suit doesn’t make you the worst dressed.