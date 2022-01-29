Bethenny Frankel Shares Healthy Lifestyle In Swimsuit Couture

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom
“I’m not sure why I’m so serious here, but maybe it’s because I’ve been on a January cleanse/detox & I’m seeing serious sleep, skin, and spiritual benefits.”

Bethenny Frankel is having the best month of her life as she takes time to reevaluate some of her choices. According to her Instagram posts, the 51-year-old incorporated juices and soups into her diet in a series she calls “B-TOX,” as in “Detox,” and the results have been outstanding.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Enjoys Winter Fun With Her Dog Eunice

Why Chris Evans' Dog Dodger Is Winning Over The Internet

Kate Beckinsale & Her Cat Clive Twin In White Tulle & Tiaras

Fun Ideas For Your Galentine’s Day Party

'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Healthy Choices

Shutterstock | 564025

Bethenny Frankel looks great in this white square neck bathing suit with side cutouts and tiny beads on the thin strap. She poses before a blue pool as she shields her face from the sun with a wide-brimmed white hat (with a nude ribbon) and Bethenny sunglasses. Her skin is glowing, her body is toned, and her hair is shiny, causing curious fans to beg for her new life recipe. The credits a healthy lifestyle writing the above quote.

Fashion

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Danish Model Flaunts Abs In Floral Print Bikinis

By chisom

Making Realistic Plans

Wikimedia | Maxheuv

The reality T.V. star posing in a peach bikini and white sun hat shared a heartfelt message about diet and fitness. Her super-toned body got fans talking and expressing interest in her secret, prompting Bethenny to speak candidly.

“Diet and fitness are always big resolutions. People get all hyped up & make grand statements about all the drastic changes they’re going to make & how life will never be the same again. Then we feel disappointed if we can’t sustain unrealistic self promises.”

She says our relationship with food and body image is an “unhealthy obsession which achieves the opposite result.

“Food is not our best friend nor enemy. A better relationship with food and fitness is a more realistic resolution that you can actually achieve.”

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Not The Worst Dressed

Shutterstock | 842245

Bethenny sure has a healthy sense of humor, if anything, because she jokes about being the worst dressed one day before dropping another hilarious pun. Before, many fashion enthusiasts would say mixing and matching different patterns was a fashion faux pas, but the rules are changing. Fashion is about self-expression, which is why Bethenny looks stunning in this striped and polka dot set.

The bra is a tie sleeve, black and white striped top, and the bottom is a “diaper-style” high-waist polka dot pant also in black and white. Bethenny wore a cream and black beach hat and black HSN sunglasses to complete the outfit.

“I’m pretty sure the only person that likes this bathing suit on me is the person that sold it to me… am I too old or too young to be wearing diapers? #worstdressed P.S. I still like it.”

Firstly, we disagree with the first statement because we love the bathing suit, also Miss Bethenny Frankel, if you’re reading this, you’re just the right age to wear “diapers,” and the bathing suit doesn’t make you the worst dressed.

Palm Beach Humor

Shutterstock | 564025

Speaking of the famous sense of humor, the businesswoman wears a bandeau palm print bikini, Bethenny sunglasses, and an off-white hat then successfully delivers a pun. “Palm Beach… get it?” she asks. Of course, we do. She wears a beautiful multicolored chain with tiny dangling stones and takes a selfie with the beach behind her.

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

Kate Beckinsale Is All Legs Poolside With Her Adorable Cat Willow

Noah Cyrus Shows Some Skin In See-Through Black Bodysuit

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Slays In An Orange Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.