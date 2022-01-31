Miley Cyrus Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus went double-whammy with the selfie action while stripped down to a tiny black bikini on social media - while one photo shared back in 2021 showed the 29-year-old indoors and all abs, the other showed her soaking up rays outdoors. Miley was proving it was a Hot Girl Summer as she delighted her army of Instagram followers, and the photos are still gaining likes over on the fan accounts.

Ahead, see both photos, plus the "Midnight Sky" singer's best.

It's Always Bikini Time

Shutterstock | 304693075

Scroll for the photos, ones big-time showing off the blonde's sculpted abs. Miley, who swears by her love of yoga and regular L.A. hikes, had snapped herself from a closet and while in light carpeted floors. The "Slide Away" singer barely showed her face as she highlighted her ripped physique, opting for a skimpy black-two-piece, one returning with a swipe right as she topped up her tan.

The outdoor shot came with little giveaway in terms of location, but fans don't seem to care where Miley is when it comes to swimwear. Swipe for both pics below, scroll for more.

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 842284

If you aren't subscribed to Miley's Instagram, the latest sees the singer both teasing new music as she poses from a studio and shouting out Gucci - 2021 marked Miley fronting the designer's fragrances.

"It's with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction," Miley said as she announced her high-profile gig.

Getting Her Gucci On

The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus added: "Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!"

What's Next?

Cyrus was in monogrammed Gucci boots and a matching tan romper ahead of the weekend, posting without tagging Gucci, but definitely reminding fans of her loyalty to the brand. She joins fellow pop faces with designer label deals - "Prisoner" collaborator Dua Lipa fronts Versace, with singer Ariana Grande doing similar for Givenchy back in 2019.

Miley further made New Year's headlines for Miley's New Year's Ever Party, co-hosted with SNL star Pete Davidson. Check out her Instagram for more.

