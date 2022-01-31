Miley Cyrus Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Ahead, see both photos, plus the "Midnight Sky" singer's best.
Ahead, see both photos, plus the "Midnight Sky" singer's best.
Scroll for the photos, ones big-time showing off the blonde's sculpted abs. Miley, who swears by her love of yoga and regular L.A. hikes, had snapped herself from a closet and while in light carpeted floors. The "Slide Away" singer barely showed her face as she highlighted her ripped physique, opting for a skimpy black-two-piece, one returning with a swipe right as she topped up her tan.
The outdoor shot came with little giveaway in terms of location, but fans don't seem to care where Miley is when it comes to swimwear. Swipe for both pics below, scroll for more.
If you aren't subscribed to Miley's Instagram, the latest sees the singer both teasing new music as she poses from a studio and shouting out Gucci - 2021 marked Miley fronting the designer's fragrances.
"It's with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction," Miley said as she announced her high-profile gig.
The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus added: "Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!"
Cyrus was in monogrammed Gucci boots and a matching tan romper ahead of the weekend, posting without tagging Gucci, but definitely reminding fans of her loyalty to the brand. She joins fellow pop faces with designer label deals - "Prisoner" collaborator
Miley further made New Year's headlines for Miley's New Year's Ever Party, co-hosted with SNL star Pete Davidson. Check out her Instagram for more.