Andrew Wiggins' Surprising NBA All-Star Nod Leads To Big-Time Snubs

Don't get me wrong, Wiggins is having a great year, averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He's grown as a two-way player and has earned plenty of respect and recognition after early struggles in his career. Then again, that wasn't why he was elected an All-Star starter.
The Warriors were quite smart with their strategy. They made the most of their partnership with K-pop start BamBam to boost Wiggins' All-Star case, with thousands of K-poppers voting for him on Twitter.
As a result, some of the best players in the game will have to settle with a reserve spot. Check them out.