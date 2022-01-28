Scientists Sound Alarm Over Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Chip

Billionaire Elon Musk , one of the richest people in the world, is best known as the founder and CEO of Tesla, but his interest in future technologies goes far beyond electric vehicles.

Since 2016, Musk has poured tens of millions into Neuralink , his neurotechnology company developing implantable brain-machine interfaces.

These interfaces, or microchips, would be implanted in brains to record and stimulate brain activity.