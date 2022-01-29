'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was perhaps the most underrated comedy movie of 2021. It was based on the journey of two middle-aged women who left their hometown for the first time in their life. They go on a trip to Florida and hilarity ensues.

Much Needed Light-Hearted Comedy

The American comedy film is directed by Josh Greenbaum. The multi-talented actress Kristen Wiig has written the screenplay and she is also starring in it alongside Annie Mumolo. The two powerhouse performers are accompanied by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jamie Dornan.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is filled with interesting cameos like Vanessa Bayer, she has a short but important role. The SNL alum is only present for a short while but her character is extremely funny.

When Is The Release Date Of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar?

Initially, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was supposed to be released in theatres on 31st July 2020 but due to the pandemic, the producers postponed the release. It was then released on 12 September 2021. However, due to the rising cases of Covid-19 theatres remained empty and the film didn’t perform well at the box office. If you want to check it out now, it is available on the streaming platform Hulu.

A Look Into Annie And Kristen's Character

Kristen Wiig is playing the good guy and bad guy in this movie. Her character Star is made to come across as silly but it’s the antagonist Sharon whose antics are more confusing. The biggest trait of Star’s character is that nothing is subtle about her, be it her clothes or the way she expresses her feelings.

Annie Mumolo’s Barb is equally if not more eccentric than Star. Despite being a loyal friend there are times when she tries to make things difficult for Star after feeling betrayed.

What is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar About?

The movie is about two clueless women who get tangled up in the web weaved by a sinister villain. When the film premiered it received an 80% rating on rotten tomatoes. The genre of no-brainer comedy hasn’t seen much success in the last few years but the critics appreciated the team’s effort. Despite being a raunchy/adventure film with two ladies at the front, the movie can be enjoyed by anyone who’s looking to watch something light-hearted.

