'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The American comedy film is directed by Josh Greenbaum. The multi-talented actress Kristen Wiig has written the screenplay and she is also starring in it alongside Annie Mumolo. The two powerhouse performers are accompanied by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jamie Dornan.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is filled with interesting cameos like Vanessa Bayer , she has a short but important role. The SNL alum is only present for a short while but her character is extremely funny.