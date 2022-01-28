Olivia Culpo Enjoys Italian Breakfast In Bikini

Olivia Culpo brought both her bikini body and her massive appetite in an Instagram share showing off her Italian travels last year. The former Miss Universe and "it" girl 100% knew how to get her army of followers hitting "like" as she posted for a little swimwear action, but it wasn't a beach setting as fans saw the Rhode Island native going glam for a terrace breakfast.

Olivia posted back in summer 2021 and from a luxurious European vacation, one placing her in romantic Italy and showing fans how the day kicks off over there. Ahead, see the photo, plus Olivia's best below.