Olivia Culpo Enjoys Italian Breakfast In Bikini

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Culpo brought both her bikini body and her massive appetite in an Instagram share showing off her Italian travels last year. The former Miss Universe and "it" girl 100% knew how to get her army of followers hitting "like" as she posted for a little swimwear action, but it wasn't a beach setting as fans saw the Rhode Island native going glam for a terrace breakfast.

Olivia posted back in summer 2021 and from a luxurious European vacation, one placing her in romantic Italy and showing fans how the day kicks off over there. Ahead, see the photo, plus Olivia's best below.

Stuns In Italy For Bikini Breakfast

Scroll for the photo. It showed Olivia posing on a terrace and backed by attractive hill, lake, and greenery horizons. The 29-year-old had gone for a feminine and plunging cherry-print bikini, one affording a strapless and cleavage-flaunting finish, but the look was classy. Culpo opted for a white shirt worn off-the-shoulder as she accessorized her swimwear, also posing by a white-clothed breakfast table filled with fresh goodies and orange juice. Fans also saw cute little pots of jam, plus jugs of likely-fresh coffee.

The post, which did see Culpo channeling her inner influencer, shouted out clothing brand Revolve via a caption - the girlfriend to Christian McCaffrey wrote: "Woke up in Italy 😍❤️🇮🇹 @revolve @loversfriendsla."

Over 240,000 likes have been left, including one from reality judge and singer Nicole Scherzinger. Culpo has since revisited the photo via throwback celebrating her favorite snaps of 2021. She's also opened up on what she actually eats - not just what the photos on Instagram show.

Revealing Diet And Exercise Secrets

Speaking to Hollywood LIfe in 2020, the restaurant co-owner revealed:

“I try really hard. I really try to cut out carbs when I’m not working. When I’m preparing for something and being good, I cut out carbs.” She added: “So my ideal good day would be egg whites, avocado, turkey bacon for breakfast. Then, for lunch, I would have a salad with protein, and for dinner, I would have veggies with protein. Does that happen regularly? No.”

Take Her To SoulCycle

Culpo quickly name-dropped cult favorite SoulCycle chain, adored by stars including Victoria Beckham and Charlize Theron. The brunette beauty continued:

“I really do like SoulCycle,” adding: "I just feel like it’s an easy meditative way to work out. I can really zone out during that workout. And then I like to run.”

