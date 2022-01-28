Lady Gaga Reveals She Kissed Salma Hayek For 'House of Gucci' On 'Kimmel'
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Julius Randle & Kemba Walker To Timberwolves, D'Angelo Russell To Knicks In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
Lady Gaga Suggested The Love Scene
Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek filmed a love scene for House of Gucci. But, as a recent report from People has confirmed, the scene was left on the cutting room floor.
Earlier this week, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, via YouTube, Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, admitted to suggesting a make-out scene with Hayek, who portrayed Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma.
Lady Gaga Asked Salma Hayek for Consent
Looking back, Gaga said, "I'll never forget what I told [her]. I was like, 'Okay, listen, so before we do this scene, I just want your consent to do something together. And she's like, 'Okay, okay, okay, what do you want do you want to do?' And I said, 'Okay, so I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on [Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver] and you get the phone call that he's dead, then I will go over to you and kiss you."
Ridley Scott's Encouragement
While Hayek was certainly surprised, director
"We told [Ridley Scott] and [Giannina Facio Scott], his wife is the producer on the film... she's been cultivating this film for 20 years. So this film was 20 years in the making. And so then we, we asked them, and they were like, 'Yeah, sure. Try it.' And we did it," Gaga revealed.
No 'Proof' Of The Make-Out
According to Gaga, the scene she and Hayek filmed was "awesome," although it was ultimately cut from House of Gucci.
"The only reason it's not in the movie is because that whole scene was cut. But it was an awesome scene," she shared. "She's walking around the house and the camera was following her, and all her cats were following her. And Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boots. So Salma is walking around the house and the cats are following her and I'm like... And then we're surrounded by cats and we started making out."
"I made out with Salma Hayek. So. But I'm like that really annoying kid at school that's like, bragging they made out with the popular girl but has no proof," she added, with a laugh.