According to Gaga, the scene she and Hayek filmed was "awesome," although it was ultimately cut from House of Gucci.

"The only reason it's not in the movie is because that whole scene was cut. But it was an awesome scene," she shared. "She's walking around the house and the camera was following her, and all her cats were following her. And Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boots. So Salma is walking around the house and the cats are following her and I'm like... And then we're surrounded by cats and we started making out."

"I made out with Salma Hayek. So. But I'm like that really annoying kid at school that's like, bragging they made out with the popular girl but has no proof," she added, with a laugh.