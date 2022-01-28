NBA Rumors: Julius Randle & Kemba Walker To Timberwolves, D'Angelo Russell To Knicks In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, veteran power forward Julius Randle was viewed as one of the players who would lead the New York Knicks back to title contention. However, things have started to change when the actual season began. After failing to live up to the hype of his last season's performance, Randle turned from being a franchise cornerstone into the odd man out in New York.

With the team currently out of the playoff race, rumors have started to swirl around Randle and his future with the Knicks.