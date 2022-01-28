Melissa Gorga 'Hates' Her 'RHONJ' Season 12 Tagline

At the beginning of every Real Housewives episode are the opening credits and in them are taglines for each of the franchise's stars. However, what even longtime fans of the show may not realize is that the ladies don't always get to chose what they say amid this portion of the episode.

While cast members rarely say much about their tagline, whether shady or witty, Melissa Gorga , of The Real Housewives of New Jersey , recently spoke out against hers.