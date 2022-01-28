Melissa Gorga 'Hates' Her 'RHONJ' Season 12 Tagline

Lindsay Cronin

Melissa Gorga doesn't like the tagline chosen for her amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12.

'Real Housewives' Taglines Are A Big Part Of Each Episode

At the beginning of every Real Housewives episode are the opening credits and in them are taglines for each of the franchise's stars. However, what even longtime fans of the show may not realize is that the ladies don't always get to chose what they say amid this portion of the episode.

While cast members rarely say much about their tagline, whether shady or witty, Melissa Gorga, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently spoke out against hers.

Melissa Gorga Didn't Pick Her Tagline

According to a report from Reality Tea earlier this month, Gorga took aim at the tagline that was chosen for her on her Instagram Story, where she admitted that she hates her tagline.

So, what was the tagline? As some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have seen in sneak peeks, and online, Gorga is heard saying in the opening credits, “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey.”

And, in a screenshot shared by Bravo by Betches on Instagram after the tagline was released, Gorga expressed her disgust.

A Former 'RHONJ' Cast Member Weighs In

"Fun fact! I hate my tagline and I definitely didn’t pick it #imnottheboss #idontunderstand," she wrote.

And, after the Instagram account shared her post, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita's daughter, Ashlee Malleo, weighed in, explaining that while ladies on the shows are allowed to suggest taglines each season, they never get the final call.

“They actually don’t pick their taglines. Suggestions can be made but it’s not up to them. My mom def had some she hated too," she revealed.

Melissa Gorga Talks 'RHONJ' Season 12

During an interview with Page Six in November 2021, Gorga teased what is to come on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“It’s definitely crazy. There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles,” she said. “Then you see things explode and you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?!’ [It’s] very comparable to the beginning seasons that we’re all remembering.”

For more of Gorga and her cast mates, don't miss the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.

