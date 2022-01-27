Erika Jayne's Attorney Responds To $750k Earring Scandal, Says She's 'Innocent'

The attorney representing Erika Jayne is speaking out on her behalf following the latest claims against her.

After it was reported earlier this week that Thomas Girardi had used $750,000 of his clients' money to buy his now-estranged wife, who stars on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , a pair of diamond earrings, that Jayne is now being told to turn over to the court, her attorney, Evan Borges, released a statement, via Page Six, insisting his client is "completely innocent."