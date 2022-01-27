Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her Crew Amid Fear Of 'Losing The Plot'

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

We should've known Reese Witherspoon's love for dogs didn't stop with Elle Woods in the cult classic Legally Blonde. The award-winning actress has an unbreakable bond with the four-legged furry fellows creating special moments that she often shares on Instagram. Over the years, Reese has expanded her family, adopting new dogs every other year that she considers them "her crew."

The Latest

Erika Jayne's Attorney Responds To $750k Earring Scandal, Says She's 'Innocent'

Kate Beckinsale Is All Legs Poolside With Her Adorable Cat Willow

Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Enjoys Nature

The Best Character On 'Euphoria' Season 2

Chanel West Coast Flaunts Amazing Abs On Yacht

The Famous Four-Legged Friends

Shutterstock | 2914948

Reese's sense of humor isn't lost on us as she names her pets after notable Hollywood characters. There's Frank Sinatra, Coco Chanel, Minnie Pearl (Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon), and Hank (Tom).

She spends so much time with the dogs, from playing dress to pup dates. You'd almost wish you were a dog, then maybe you could get a smidgen of the love the actress showers on her pets. Oh well…

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

Meet The Crew

Wikimedia | MyCanon

The actress adopted Lou (a bulldog) two months after Nash's (a German Shepard) death in 2019, and Minnie Pearl (another bulldog) joined the family in 2020 as a replacement for Pepper, Reese's French Bulldog. Sadly, Pepper died from Cancer, leaving the family heartbroken until Minnie came to soothe their hurt. Then, in 2021, Reese's family welcomed Major, a black Labrador joining Hank.

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

Christina Aguilera In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Proud Mama

Shutterstock | 64736

Reese's doppelganger, her daughter Ava, posed with Benji and Major behind a car. She dressed in all-black pants, windbreaker, and puffy hat, letting her blonde hair down. Major looked at Ava while she and Benji looked straight into the camera, creating a magical moment.

In a proud mama moment, Reese shared the picture with her 27 million-plus Instagram followers tagging the picture, "My Crew." Last year, the Oscar-award-winning actress wrote, "When you can't wrangle the crew for a holiday card, just get dogs," under a picture of herself with Benji and Minnie.

Losing The Plot

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Reese jokes about losing the plot (going crazy) in a post showing her and Minnie Pearl twinning in striped sweaters. We'll go out on a limb and disagree with the Big Little Lies star because this picture is pure perfection – cuteness overload and exudes positive vibes. Both parties wear a turtleneck knit long-sleeved sweater with horizontal black and white stripes. "I've lost the plot," she wrote. No, ma'am, you're very in sync.

Reese also "twinned" – well, sort of – with Major last December, when she wore a black pullover with tiny white thunderbolts. She cuddled with her dog, who seemed bored with her but very into Tennessee. Sorry, mum, there's a new Sherriff in town.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek In Bikini Delivers 'Monday Motivation'

Dua Lipa Celebrates Hot Dogs In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn In Swimsuit Shows 'Progress'

Christina Aguilera Impresses In Skintight Snakeskin Bodysuit

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.