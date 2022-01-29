Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Thigh-Highs In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski was booted but not suited in a sizzling bikini looking promoting her Inamorata brand recently. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to make headlines for releasing her My Body book, but she hasn't ditched being a brand ambassador. The "Blurred Lines" star, who released her popular swim and clothing line in 2017, was all over Inamorata's Instagram ahead of the New Year, and the vibe was #snow and #swim. Check it out below.

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Scroll for the photo, one coming as part of a massive winter posting spree. Emily had been photographed in an array of stylish and cut-out swim looks, all seeing her shot against a possibly-fake and winter wonderland backdrop complete with snow-topped trees.

The London-born star posed striking a confident position while in brown velour thigh-high boots, drawing attention to her rock-hard abs and toned legs as she modeled a festive and red bikini with a high-waisted finish - a massive faux-fur trapper hat completed the eye-popping look. More after the snap.

See More Photos Below

A caption from the mom of one came via her brand, telling shoppers: "VELVET SWiM. Our newest swim fabric, a soft and sexy fabric offered in our favorite styles. Online now."

The post quickly caught a like from the model herself - Inamorata, which kicked off as purely lingerie and swim, is now adored for its printed daytime pieces, ones adored by stars including Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Swim Culture From L.A. Upbringing

Emily was born in the U.K. but was largely raised in SoCal. Speaking to Elle about the beach culture she grew up with, EmRata stated: "I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," adding: "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?"

Says Swim 'Is Fun'

The hard-hitting businesswoman continued: "Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge."

Emily has since welcomed son Sylvester, shared with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily made headlines while pregnant by saying she'd be letting her child pick its own gender. The model has also been in the news for accusing "Blurred Lines" face Robin Thicke of groping her on the set of the music video.

