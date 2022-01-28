Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

Anna Kendrick 100% knew how to rake in the likes as she straddled a bicycle while in a skimpy bikini look last year. The 36-year-old actress and social media sensation has now gained over 1.2 million likes for an Instagram share showing her enjoying a tropical vacation, and the post even came with a little humor via its caption.

Anna was admitting that her biking skills might not be too great - she referenced "crashing," although fans didn't actually see any. Check out the photo and more below.