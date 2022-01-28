Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

Anna was admitting that her biking skills might not be too great - she referenced "crashing," although fans didn't actually see any. Check out the photo and more below.
Anna was admitting that her biking skills might not be too great - she referenced "crashing," although fans didn't actually see any. Check out the photo and more below.
Scroll for the snap. It showed the Love Life star winking as she was shot from behind and on an attractive and greenery-framed path. Kendrick had her legs either side of a bicycle boasting a cute wicker basket - in fact, the whole getup was cute, with Anna seen in a pale pink and printed miniskirt, one she paired with a strappy bikini top. Going funky and a little cheeky, Anna threw out her wink, also going low-key on the makeup and wearing her hair tied back.
Scroll for more photos after the snap.
Danish Model Flaunts Abs In Floral Print Bikinis
Taking to her caption, Anna wrote: "Moments before riding (crashing) a bike for the first time since I was 11." The September 2021 shot came amid another bicycle one - here, Anna was confidently riding her two-wheeler, once gaining going #funny in a caption as she told fans:
"Man, I’m gonna be so p-ssed when I turn around and my mom isn’t holding on anymore." Anna gained less likes for this shot, but she did catch a thumbs-up from Pitch Perfect co-star
The pandemic put Anna under lockdown just like the rest of us, but it also gave the star time to reflect on her priorities. Speaking to Shape, Anna revealed:
"I'm trying to have a sense of play. A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else." She added: "That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals."
Dishing on a free and fuss-free way to clear your head and gather your ideas, the actress continued:
"I had to commit to going on a hike because I get my best ideas then. Actually, it's more like mental clarity. Sometimes I'm in my head too much, and I overanalyze things. When I'm walking, I can work through whatever it is."