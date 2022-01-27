NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle & Evan Fournier For CJ McCollum

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, the Knicks aren't playing like a team that is ready to dethrone the reigning NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks . So far, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 23-25 record.

In line with their ongoing struggle, Randle's relationship with their fans started to turn sour, creating speculations that the Knicks could explore moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.