Kanye West And Julia Fox Storm Paris Fashion Week In Schiaparelli

No matter how long celebrities hibernate, Paris Fashion Week is sure to bring them out of hiding, and this year isn't any different. While we've enjoyed watching Naomi Campbell strut across the runway and Tyler the Creator ride his bike in the middle of the Louis Vuitton show, one couple has us on the edge of our seats.

Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox stepped out for Paris Fashion Week in their first official debut as a couple. The Yeezus rapper isn't letting his split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian stop his love for coordinated outfits as he's replaced Kim with the new mom. What started as a rumor is slowly becoming a reality as the pair made not one but four appearances in matching fits.