Kanye West And Julia Fox Storm Paris Fashion Week In Schiaparelli

No matter how long celebrities hibernate,
Fashion is all about self-expression, and if there's anybody that understands that best, it's Ye. The Grammy-award-winning artist takes no prisoners when it comes to eccentric fashion, and he's inducting his new lover into his style. For their first outing on the red carpet, Juliye wore a custom denim Schiaparelli SS22 outfit.
The couple wore matching black gloves, and Ye opted for black Red Wing boots instead of denim. Julia's all denim look included a cropped jacket with rocket bra cups and low-waist pants tucked in a knee-high boot. One would think the oversized gold earrings were enough as the color pop Fox needed, but she allowed Kanye to test his makeup skills on her face. Lo and behold, the actress walked the red carpet with a super smoked eye shadow. Think, Black Swan from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.
Needless to say, that was an interesting makeup (if she loves it, we like it), but we'd rather not have that look. Julia doesn't share the consensus, though, because she spotted the same eye makeup on the couple's second outing.
This time, Juliye stepped out in leather outfits. While Julia wore a figure-hugging red leather maxi dress with a black coat and thigh-high silver boots, Kanye coordinated in a black biker jacket, leather pants, boots, and grey ski mask. Their theme for Paris Fashion Week is clearly "Shock Value" because that's the only explanation for Kanye West's white contacts and Julia's disturbing eyeshadow.
Once more, the Juliye stepped out for Schiaparelli, and if you hoped Julia tossed the oversized gold earrings, sorry to disappoint you, they're back. She wore a mini zip-up black leather dress with matching tight-high boots but complimented her jewelry with a gold padlock-shaped tote.
Kanye, Kanye, Kanye. The father of four decided to serve "No Face, No Case" as he donned a full-face black ski mask with his matching black leather outfit.
Many Kimye fans aren't quite ready to accept the new situation, so they're insinuating Julia's in the relationship for fame and clout. She, however, cleared the air on her podcast, letting everyone know she doesn't care. In her words, "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care. People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let's keep it real."