Kanye West And Julia Fox Storm Paris Fashion Week In Schiaparelli

No matter how long celebrities hibernate, Paris Fashion Week is sure to bring them out of hiding, and this year isn't any different. While we've enjoyed watching Naomi Campbell strut across the runway and Tyler the Creator ride his bike in the middle of the Louis Vuitton show, one couple has us on the edge of our seats.

Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox stepped out for Paris Fashion Week in their first official debut as a couple. The Yeezus rapper isn't letting his split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian stop his love for coordinated outfits as he's replaced Kim with the new mom. What started as a rumor is slowly becoming a reality as the pair made not one but four appearances in matching fits.

'Juliye', New Power Couple?

Fashion is all about self-expression, and if there's anybody that understands that best, it's Ye. The Grammy-award-winning artist takes no prisoners when it comes to eccentric fashion, and he's inducting his new lover into his style. For their first outing on the red carpet, Juliye wore a custom denim Schiaparelli SS22 outfit.

The couple wore matching black gloves, and Ye opted for black Red Wing boots instead of denim. Julia's all denim look included a cropped jacket with rocket bra cups and low-waist pants tucked in a knee-high boot. One would think the oversized gold earrings were enough as the color pop Fox needed, but she allowed Kanye to test his makeup skills on her face. Lo and behold, the actress walked the red carpet with a super smoked eye shadow. Think, Black Swan from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

All Leather

Needless to say, that was an interesting makeup (if she loves it, we like it), but we'd rather not have that look. Julia doesn't share the consensus, though, because she spotted the same eye makeup on the couple's second outing.

This time, Juliye stepped out in leather outfits. While Julia wore a figure-hugging red leather maxi dress with a black coat and thigh-high silver boots, Kanye coordinated in a black biker jacket, leather pants, boots, and grey ski mask. Their theme for Paris Fashion Week is clearly "Shock Value" because that's the only explanation for Kanye West's white contacts and Julia's disturbing eyeshadow.

No Face, No Case

Once more, the Juliye stepped out for Schiaparelli, and if you hoped Julia tossed the oversized gold earrings, sorry to disappoint you, they're back. She wore a mini zip-up black leather dress with matching tight-high boots but complimented her jewelry with a gold padlock-shaped tote.

Kanye, Kanye, Kanye. The father of four decided to serve "No Face, No Case" as he donned a full-face black ski mask with his matching black leather outfit.

Relationship Update

Shutterstock | 64736

Many Kimye fans aren't quite ready to accept the new situation, so they're insinuating Julia's in the relationship for fame and clout. She, however, cleared the air on her podcast, letting everyone know she doesn't care. In her words, "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care. People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let's keep it real."

