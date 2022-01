The Golden State Warriors will look to keep their great season going when they host the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Steve Kerr's team has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout the past couple of years but they've become a championship contender again this season.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, grew tired of being an ever-struggling franchise and have put together one of the most promising and competitive Big 3s in the league. Who'll prevail? Let's break it down.