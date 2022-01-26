Young Black Man Mistaken For Older White Suspect

youtube | Fox 5 Las Vegas

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

A young Black man is suing the police departments in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada after they jailed him for six days, instead of jailing an older white man with a similar name.

Twenty-five-year-old Shane Lee Brown was apparently mistaken for Shane Neal Brown, a 49-year-old white man who was sought on an arrest warrant for a charge of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Latest

RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen Vows to 'Speak [Her] Truth' After Being Fired

Unvaccinated Boston Patient Is Denied A Heart Transplant

Actor Michael Rapaport Catches Brazen Shoplifter In Act

Michael Avenatti To Represent Himself In Stormy Daniels Case

Minnesota Timberwolves At Golden State Warriors [Jan 27] - NBA Picks And Predictions

Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Henderson police pulled over Shane Lee Brown on January 8, 2020.

The young man did not have identification on him, but provided police his name, Social Security number and Social Security card, as reported by 8 News Now.

When the officers performed a records check for the name Shane Brown, a felony warrant for the 49-year-old white man appeared -- and the 29-year-old was arrested.

He was first detained in the Henderson jail for two days and then taken to the Clark County Detention Center, per the news site.

odd

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

These Celebrities Aren't Leaving Their Life To Chance: They Insured Their Moneymakers

By chisom

Read More Below

The lawsuit says that "during his unlawful detention, Shane Lee Brown repeatedly explained to numerous unknown Henderson police officers and supervisors that he was not the 49-year-old white ‘Shane Brown’ who was the subject of the felony warrant."

For the time being, it remains unclear how Henderson police informed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) that a person named Shane Brown was in its custody.

In any case, while being booked into the Clark County Detention Center -- which is run by the LVMPD -- Shane Lee Brown was given a standard custody record identification number, which noted his race and age.

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Unidentified With Demi Lovato Gives Fans Otherworldly Experience

Shane Lee Brown Release

According to NPR, Shane Lee Brown was released on January 14, after a public defender told Judge Joe Hardy the wrong person was in custody.

"Your honor, we have a major issue in this case. The Shane Brown who is the defendant in our case has a separate ID number and he is a 49-year-old white male," the lawyer said.

Judge hardy immediately ordered the release.

'Correctly Arrested'

Shutterstock | 179932324

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson Kathleen Richards said the young man was "correctly arrested."

“During a routine traffic stop for driving an unregistered vehicle, Shane Brown was correctly arrested by Henderson police for driving with a suspended license and for a contempt of court, failure to pay warrant issued by Henderson Municipal Court," Richards claimed.

"Mr. Brown admitted to the arresting officers that he knew his driver’s license was suspended and that he had traffic warrants in Henderson. The plaintiff in this lawsuit has not presented all the facts and circumstances behind his lawful and proper arrest by Henderson police," she added.

Find more of the latest news here.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Miley Cyrus Highlights 2022 Energy In Bikini

Christina Aguilera Impresses In Skintight Snakeskin Bodysuit

Salma Hayek In Bikini Delivers 'Monday Motivation'

Lindsey Vonn In Swimsuit Shows 'Progress'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.