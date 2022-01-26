Young Black Man Mistaken For Older White Suspect

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson Kathleen Richards said the young man was "correctly arrested."
“During a routine traffic stop for driving an unregistered vehicle, Shane Brown was correctly arrested by Henderson police for driving with a suspended license and for a contempt of court, failure to pay warrant issued by Henderson Municipal Court," Richards claimed.
"Mr. Brown admitted to the arresting officers that he knew his driver’s license was suspended and that he had traffic warrants in Henderson. The plaintiff in this lawsuit has not presented all the facts and circumstances behind his lawful and proper arrest by Henderson police," she added.
