Young Black Man Mistaken For Older White Suspect

According to the lawsuit, Henderson police pulled over Shane Lee Brown on January 8, 2020.

The young man did not have identification on him, but provided police his name, Social Security number and Social Security card, as reported by 8 News Now.

When the officers performed a records check for the name Shane Brown, a felony warrant for the 49-year-old white man appeared -- and the 29-year-old was arrested.

He was first detained in the Henderson jail for two days and then taken to the Clark County Detention Center, per the news site.