CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Flaunts Insane Abs With Scar Update

Wells' insane abs were on show in the photo geotagged at the CrossFit Trivium gym in Brentwood, Tennessee, in which the professional athlete showcased her "new scar" while assuring fans she still had "the same goal" in spite of her recent surgery. Flexing her biceps with her arm lifted over her head, the Missouri native proved "nothing can stop me," all the while flaunting her muscular figure in a strappy black gym top and matching bottoms.

The athlete severely injured her elbow during Event 12 at the 2021 CrossFit Games in early August and had to withdraw from the competition, later confirming she would need reconstructive surgery for the dislocation.

Wells further demonstrated her relentlessness in the caption, which included hashtags such as "CrossFitGames," "2022," and "ElbowSurgery," with many of her followers reaching out in the comments section to reassure her that "scars are way cooler than tattoos" and she should wear her "battle scar" proudly.

