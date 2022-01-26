NFL Rumors: 3 Buccaneers Trade Targets Tom Brady Retires

As much as we want him to play forever, Tom Brady has already given more than enough to the NFL , football, and sports as a whole.

The New England Patriots legend may have played his final game in this league, failing to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl for the second time in as many seasons.

Brady always said he intended to play until he was 45 but after leading the league in touchdowns and passing yards, most expected him to come back next season. Now, we're not so sure.