Brigham and Women’s Hospital's decision to take Ferguson off the transplant list is hardly a surprise, according to experts.

Dr. Arthur Caplan, Head of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, explained to CBS Boston that transplant patients are extremely vulnerable to viruses.

"Post any transplant, kidney, heart whatever, your immune system is shut off. The flu could kill you, a cold could kill you, COVID could kill you," Caplan said.

"The organs are scarce, we are not going to distribute them to someone who has a poor chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance post-surgery of surviving," he added.