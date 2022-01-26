The Best Leslie Knope Quotes For Galentine's Day

Galentine's Day may have started out as a made-up holiday used exclusively in the world of Parks and Recreation but it has long since transcended the barrier of fiction. Created by everyone’s favorite park director, Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler in the hit NBC series, this magical holiday celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine's Day, is the perfect occasion to honor the amazing women in your life, single or otherwise, whether it's family members, your BFFs, close friends, or inspiring coworkers.

With so many women all over the world joining in the festivities each year, it's no wonder we have the date marked on our calendar. For those looking to celebrate like Leslie Knope , we've rounded up some of our favorite quotes from the Galentine's Day queen herself.

Check them out below!