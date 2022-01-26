The Best Leslie Knope Quotes For Galentine's Day

With so many women all over the world joining in the festivities each year, it's no wonder we have the date marked on our calendar. For those looking to
Check them out below!
Just like Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day is all about showering the special people in your life with love -- the only difference is, instead of celebrating romantic love, this day is about honoring our platonic relationships. The best quote to sum this up and illustrate how to show your gal pals a great time on this festive day came from Leslie in the show's second season back in 2010 when she first introduced the concept.
In her own words, "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”
We couldn't have said it better ourselves. It's no wonder Galentine's Day is “only the best day of the year!"
Whether you're planning a fancy outing, treating your girlfriends to cute gifts, having a rom-com movie night as a group, or celebrating online by posting fun photos of you and your besties, it's always good to brush up on Leslie's code just in case you need a mantra for the day or some inspiration for you Instagram captions.
Of all the glorious Leslie quotes out there, two, in particular, fit the bill here.
One of them is all about putting the ladies first, as she explained it to her best friend, Ann Perkins, over a can of whipped cream: “You know my code: hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses… Ovaries before brovaries.”
The other one is about knowing where your priorities lie: “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.”
Either works great for Insta (especially if you're celebrating with waffles and mimosas, Leslie-style) as well as a personal credo, so take your pick or incorporate both into your Galentine's Day extravaganza!
Since Galentine's Day is all about celebrating your love for your lady friends, more than you do every other day -- the Urban Dictionary brands it "the other half of Valentine's Day" -- then showering them with attention and praise is in order. Draw inspiration from Leslie's creative turn of phrase and lavish them with compliments in a quirky and whimsical way to make your besties feel as special as she does Ann.
Here are some of the most eccentric and amazingly strange compliments Leslie has ever come up with to quote to your girlfriends:
-- “Oh Ann, you beautiful rule-breaking moth.”
-- "You rainbow-infused, space unicorn."
-- “Ann, you beautiful tropical fish.”
-- "You are the most beautiful, glowing, sun-goddess ever."
-- “Ann, you poetic and noble land-mermaid.”
-- "You're a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox."
For more inspo, watch the Leslie compliment guide below!
At its core, Galentine's Day is essentially about girl power so, as you prepare to honor the incredible women in your life that have helped make you who you are today, don't forget to celebrate your own strengths. Take a cue from Leslie's full-on feminist philosophy on learning how to be your own hero and boost your self-esteem just as you do your besties'.
While Leslie may be known for her amazing pick-me-ups for her BFF Ann, she's is not shy about recognizing her power. Among our favorite quotes, "I am a Goddess, a glorious female warrior" stands out. The same goes for "I am big enough to admit that I am often inspired by myself."
And, since this is a celebration, make sure you treat yourself to something special. As always, Leslie's got you covered: "I'm gonna get drunk and then I'm gonna order a three-course meal where each course is made of dessert." Whoop-whoop!