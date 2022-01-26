CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Rides Horse In Bikini

During the Max Snatch Event of the CrossFit games July – August 2021, Brooke dislocated her elbow, causing her mandatory medical withdrawal from the competition. The incident disappointed her because she anticipated winning, but she graciously congratulated her friend Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr on her win.
Brooke then promised her supporters that she'd return more prepared than ever before and thanked them for their good wishes. "Thank you for your overwhelming messages of support. There is no community like this, and although I am heartbroken, I'm thriving off your energy and love," she wrote.
In her congratulatory message to Tia-Clair, she said, "Tia, not only the greatest athlete of all time but the greatest person of all time… Congrats on your 5th CrossFit Games Title."