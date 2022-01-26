CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Rides Horse In Bikini

All work and no play make Brooke Wells a dull girl, and the CrossFit athlete doesn't want that. While she commits to her career, Brooke also makes time for family, friends, and fun – all necessary ingredients to having a fulfilling life. The 25-year-old shared a picture of her time on the beach, showing her riding a horse in a tie-die bikini.

Brooke rode barefoot in a peach and blue inkblot bikini, showing off her CrossFit toned body. The athlete beamed into the camera's lens, showing her pearly whites as her light blonde hair framed her face. She also wore dark shades to protect her eyes from the sun captioning her picture, "Giddy Up."

The Final Days Of Summer

A month before, she posed in a clear pool flaunting her shredded abs in a tri-toned bikini as she "soaked the last bit of summer." The photographer snapped Brooke from above, capturing her ombre brown and blonde hair parted in the middle. The CrossFit athlete pays attention to details because her hair color matched her bikini's chocolate brown, nude, and white pattern.

Like many people, Summer is Brooke's favorite season because it relaxes her, as she revealed in her caption, "soaking up the last of this relaxed state of mind." She sits in what we now know is a two-tiered pool smiling at the camera as she flexes her ripped abs.

Soaking Up Sunshine

Earlier in the Summer, Brooke posed in a grey and white band strap bikini, preaching "good vibes only." She shared a side profile of her physique as she tugged on her blonde hair under the bright sunlight. The twin perched her sunshade on her head to expose bright blue eyes briefly and once more show her clean white teeth.

You can see her defined arms from years of weightlifting and performing CrossFit games. Although her arms are impressive, Brooke nearly lost them in a freak accident at the CrossFit games last year.

Freak Accident

During the Max Snatch Event of the CrossFit games July – August 2021, Brooke dislocated her elbow, causing her mandatory medical withdrawal from the competition. The incident disappointed her because she anticipated winning, but she graciously congratulated her friend Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr on her win.

Brooke then promised her supporters that she'd return more prepared than ever before and thanked them for their good wishes. "Thank you for your overwhelming messages of support. There is no community like this, and although I am heartbroken, I'm thriving off your energy and love," she wrote.

In her congratulatory message to Tia-Clair, she said, "Tia, not only the greatest athlete of all time but the greatest person of all time… Congrats on your 5th CrossFit Games Title."

