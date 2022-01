Two of the hottest teams in the National Football League will square off when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow's squad continues to have a dream-like season, proving their doubters wrong despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Their defense has been stout and solid but they'll face their toughest task yet when they meet Andy Reid's team again.

Both teams already starred in an epic shootout in the regular season, one of the most exciting matchups of the year. Now, it'll be for way more than just bragging rights.