Michael Avenatti To Represent Himself In Stormy Daniels Case

Lawyer Michael Avenatti rose to national prominence in 2016, when he began representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

Daniels allegedly had a sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump back in 2006, and was paid to keep the affair quiet when Trump first ran for president

.

Avenatti became a liberal hero when alleged hush payments to Daniels became known to the public, making frequent appearances on CNN and MSNBC.

But Avenatti and Daniels soon had a falling out.