Alongside her budding modeling and acting career, Emily opened a swimwear line Inamorata catering to women who love being seen and heard. There's a huge benefit in being a "Jack (or Jane) of all trades after all," as we learned from the 30-year-old businesswoman who modeled her swimwear line.

She pushed the envelope in this semi-formal-ish floral bikini set complete with arm-length gloves and no-bra. Even though the outfit leaves little to the imagination, Emily exercises autonomy over her body by covering the private area with her hands – exposing only ample cleavage. In fact, in one shot, she covered her entire chest area leaving fans with the earth-tone leopard and floral print mix.