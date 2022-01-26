Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Goes 'Leopard Floral'

Model, Author, and Mother Emily Ratajkowski gained mainstream success from her naked feature in Robin Thicke's hit single Blurred Lines in 2013. Unfortunately, that came at a high cost, as the model revealed in her tell-all autobiography My Body last year. Nevertheless, Emily never lets others' misbehaviors stifle her self-expression, as shown in these risqué bikini posts.

Inamorata Woman

Alongside her budding modeling and acting career, Emily opened a swimwear line Inamorata catering to women who love being seen and heard. There's a huge benefit in being a "Jack (or Jane) of all trades after all," as we learned from the 30-year-old businesswoman who modeled her swimwear line.

She pushed the envelope in this semi-formal-ish floral bikini set complete with arm-length gloves and no-bra. Even though the outfit leaves little to the imagination, Emily exercises autonomy over her body by covering the private area with her hands – exposing only ample cleavage. In fact, in one shot, she covered her entire chest area leaving fans with the earth-tone leopard and floral print mix.

Baring It All

Emily's flat tummy is the star of the show considering she'd just had her child three months before the Inamorata campaign. If you thought the supermodel couldn't wow you any further, you thought wrong.

She accessorized with a single-line chunky gold link chain highlighting her skin's creamy glow. Emily completed the look with a natural makeup style to avoid taking attention away from the bikini – you've got to love a smart businesswoman.

Inamorata Summer Prints

Because she embraces all women and cherishes representation, Emily designed the floral and leopard print in other swimsuit styles. There's a sheer top for women willing to cover their boobs and a monokini for those wanting to cover their bellies. The floral leopard print was the summer pick at Inamorata woman, so other designs included a string bikini, a tie bikini, a sheer short-sleeved bodysuit, a sheer mini coverall, and a sarong.

Emily modeled all pieces and wore the monokini during her birthday vacation week with family. She sat on the beach and added a knit bucket hat to protect her face from the sun. Unlike the gloved bikini, Emily accessorized more with this one-piece wearing a chunky gold chain and three rings, including her wedding band. You can tell she's content with life as she smiles serenely under the bucket hat.

A Content Family Woman

After a short dating period, Emily Ratajkowski married her husband Sebastian Bear McClard three years ago. Although many people felt the union seemed rushed, the couple is proving them wrong.

Her family keeps growing as she's given birth to a son, Sylvester, who'll be a year old in March. It's clear that Emily is content despite her controversial career run.

