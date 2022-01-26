Model, Author, and Mother
Model, Author, and Mother
Alongside her budding modeling and acting career, Emily opened a swimwear line Inamorata catering to women who love being seen and heard. There's a huge benefit in being a "Jack (or Jane) of all trades after all," as we learned from the 30-year-old businesswoman who modeled her swimwear line.
She pushed the envelope in this semi-formal-ish floral bikini set complete with arm-length gloves and no-bra. Even though the outfit leaves little to the imagination, Emily exercises autonomy over her body by covering the private area with her hands – exposing only ample cleavage. In fact, in one shot, she covered her entire chest area leaving fans with the earth-tone leopard and floral print mix.
Emily's flat tummy is the star of the show considering she'd just had
She accessorized with a single-line chunky gold link chain highlighting her skin's creamy glow. Emily completed the look with a natural makeup style to avoid taking attention away from the bikini – you've got to love a smart businesswoman.
Because she embraces all women and cherishes representation, Emily designed the floral and leopard print in other swimsuit styles. There's a sheer top for women willing to cover their boobs and a monokini for those wanting to cover their bellies. The floral leopard print was the summer pick at Inamorata woman, so other designs included a string bikini, a tie bikini, a sheer short-sleeved bodysuit, a sheer mini coverall, and a sarong.
Emily modeled all pieces and wore the monokini during her birthday vacation week with family. She sat on the beach and added a knit bucket hat to protect her face from the sun. Unlike the gloved bikini, Emily accessorized more with this one-piece wearing a chunky gold chain and three rings, including her wedding band. You can tell she's content with life as she smiles serenely under the bucket hat.
After a short dating period, Emily Ratajkowski married her husband
Her family keeps growing as she's given birth to a son, Sylvester, who'll be a year old in March. It's clear that Emily is content despite her controversial career run.