Zendaya Stuns In Peep-Hole Top For Lancôme

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Zendaya is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for a new photo promoting beauty giant Lancôme. The 25-year-old actress and singer has been busy promoting her movie and TV career over 2022 as she posts for her army of Instagram followers, but the brunette beauty hasn't forgotten her endorsements. Zendaya is fresh from an update shouting out the iconic French beauty brand she fronts, and fans couldn't hit "like" fast enough.

Ahead, see Zendaya's photo, plus her swear-by beauty secrets.

The Latest

Is Anthony Edwards Expected To Play In Timberwolves-Blazers Game?

Jennifer Lopez Straddles Bicycle In Coach Crop Top

Lindsey Vonn In Swimsuit Shows 'Progress'

Salma Hayek Makes New Year Resolutions In Bikini

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Shares Workout Routine In Bikini

Stuns In New Photo

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the snap. The Euphoria actress has been fronting Lancôme's fragrances since 2019, and it looks like it's working out well for everyone. The shot showed the HBO star gazing deep into the lens while wearing an off-the-shoulder and ribbed white top - the chain-accent sweater also boasted a cute peep-hole detail flashing a little cleavage, but the finish was stylish as the girlfriend to Tom Holland stunned while resting her face in her palm. More after the photo.

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Ex Olympic Skier Tries A New Hobby And Gives Tips On Authenticity

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption and keeping it short and sweet, Zendaya wrote: "New campaign for @lancomeofficial Teint Idol Ultra Wear" - no, it wasn't fragrances here, with Zendaya shouting out foundation. A like quickly came in from model Ireland Baldwin, with fans leaving over 10 million likes in just a day. A "DIVINE!" also came in from designer Vera Wang.

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

Less Is More

Shutterstock | 2914948

Zendaya might be getting paid to model makeup, but the fuss-free beauty has actually admitted to preferring a more natural finish. "Usually I'll just cleanse, tone, moisturize, and move on. Less is more when it comes to taking care of your skin. But... even though I tend to keep the routine basic, I try new products all the time and I enjoy the ritual [of it]," she's stated.

"I'm very proud of my skin and my face, and I have no problem not wearing makeup. I don't wear makeup because I feel like I need to cover myself up or because I don't feel confident. I wear makeup because it's fun; it's like painting on my face," she separately said, per The Skincare Edit.

Celebrity Branding Era

It's a hot market right now if you're famous. Just this week, singer Jennifer Lopez posed for fashion brand Coach. Also repping brands are Dua Lipa for Versace, Miley Cyrus for Gucci, and Simone Biles for Athleta. For more from Zendaya, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Miley Cyrus Highlights 2022 Energy In Bikini

Hailee Steinfeld In Bathing Suit Catches Breeze

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Chloe Kim In Bikini Enjoys Being Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.