Zendaya Stuns In Peep-Hole Top For Lancôme

Zendaya might be getting paid to model makeup, but the fuss-free beauty has actually admitted to preferring a more natural finish. "Usually I'll just cleanse, tone, moisturize, and move on. Less is more when it comes to taking care of your skin. But... even though I tend to keep the routine basic, I try new products all the time and I enjoy the ritual [of it]," she's stated.

"I'm very proud of my skin and my face, and I have no problem not wearing makeup. I don't wear makeup because I feel like I need to cover myself up or because I don't feel confident. I wear makeup because it's fun; it's like painting on my face," she separately said, per The Skincare Edit.