All great things eventually come to an end, and that includes Aaron Rodgers' career.

His season with the Green Bay Packers didn't finish the way he expected, dropping the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at home and missing the chance to win his second Vince Lombardi trophy.

Moreover, even though he led the NFL MVP race for most of the season, now it seems like Rodgers is considering either leaving the Packers or just walking away from the game and retiring.