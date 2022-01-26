Salma Hayek In Bikini Delivers 'Monday Motivation'

Ahead, see the latest bikini snap, plus what Salma had to say.
Scroll for the photo. Hayek, followed by 20.3 million, shared a gorgeous and natural snap of herself hugging her knees and resting her back against a giant rock as crashing waves approached her. The Mexican bombshell did opt for a low-cut swimsuit in bold blue, but the vibe was not provocative as Hayek closed her eyes, soaked up the spray, and topped up her tan.
Salma also sported a chic red manicure, with the camera further taking in a beachy palm tree backdrop. As per usual, the Latina didn't share her location. More after the snap.
Taking to her caption and catering to both her English-speaking and Hispanic followers, Salma wrote: "If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m adding to the list Si se olvidaron de hacer sus propósitos de Año Nuevo, todavía estamos en Enero. Yo hice lis míos pero voy a añadir a la lista #dreams #mondaymotivation #mondaymood."
The photo comes as Hayek continues to make headlines for a massive year career-wise - 2021 included
Salma was 50 when she opened up to British health chain Holmes Place. The actress revealed:
"Well, I feel very lucky. I think I have achieved a lot of things at my age. I think I am very, very, lucky because I found love. You know, I think this is number one, the greatest achievement is that I found a fantastic partner to share my life with that I am still in love with, and that supports me and inspires me to grow" - here, she was referring to billionaire husband
As to her age, Hayek blew it off and quite rightly so.
"I am other things too; and now people get to see the other things because they are not distracted with the youth and the beauty. I am comfortable, look I let my white hair grow," she added.