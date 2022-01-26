Salma Hayek In Bikini Delivers 'Monday Motivation'

Salma Hayek is stunning in a plunging bikini as she both delivers a little "Monday motivation" and kinda catches up on the late New Year's Resolutions thing. The actress, 55, has been making quite the swimwear appearances on her social media in 2022 - much like the pattern followed in 2021, the MCU star kicked the year off by showing off her swimsuit body and delighting her army of followers.

Ahead, see the latest bikini snap, plus what Salma had to say.

The Latest

New Year's Vibes

Scroll for the photo. Hayek, followed by 20.3 million, shared a gorgeous and natural snap of herself hugging her knees and resting her back against a giant rock as crashing waves approached her. The Mexican bombshell did opt for a low-cut swimsuit in bold blue, but the vibe was not provocative as Hayek closed her eyes, soaked up the spray, and topped up her tan.

Salma also sported a chic red manicure, with the camera further taking in a beachy palm tree backdrop. As per usual, the Latina didn't share her location. More after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption and catering to both her English-speaking and Hispanic followers, Salma wrote: "If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m adding to the list Si se olvidaron de hacer sus propósitos de Año Nuevo, todavía estamos en Enero. Yo hice lis míos pero voy a añadir a la lista #dreams #mondaymotivation #mondaymood."

The photo comes as Hayek continues to make headlines for a massive year career-wise - 2021 included House of Gucci, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and more. Turns out, the older Salma gets, the better she feels - and, it would seem, the luckier she is.

Luckier As She Gets Older?

Salma was 50 when she opened up to British health chain Holmes Place. The actress revealed:

"Well, I feel very lucky. I think I have achieved a lot of things at my age. I think I am very, very, lucky because I found love. You know, I think this is number one, the greatest achievement is that I found a fantastic partner to share my life with that I am still in love with, and that supports me and inspires me to grow" - here, she was referring to billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault.

She's 'Other Things, Too'

As to her age, Hayek blew it off and quite rightly so.

"I am other things too; and now people get to see the other things because they are not distracted with the youth and the beauty. I am comfortable, look I let my white hair grow," she added.

