Miley Cyrus Highlights 2022 Energy In Bikini

Miley, who was one of the first celebrities to plead with fans not to panic buy as empty shelves proved a real issue during COVID's first wave, has been opening up about returning to performing. Speaking to Interview Mag in late 2021, the singer revealed:

"We’re getting back into the trenches ourselves soon. And obviously, it’s a whole new world out there. We’ve been talking with our team about COVID protocols, and it seems like the safest, most peaceful place you could be these days is onstage. The phone doesn’t ring, nobody can bother you. You’re alone up there."