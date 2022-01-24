Miley Cyrus Highlights 2022 Energy In Bikini

Miley Cyrus proved she doesn't need to wait until summer to get back into her bikini. The 29-year-old singer kicked this year off with a bang as posed stripped down to swimwear on her Instagram, with the photo ushering in 2022 and big-time raking in the fans. The "Slide Away" singer's January 1 post came with major New Year energy, showing her posing amid multicolor balloons, also holding a Happy New Year sign. Of course, the bikini didn't hurt when it came to likes.

2022 Bikini

Scroll for the photo. The "Mother's Daughter" hitmaker, all abs and legs, had posed in a spotted bikini with cute string ties. Fans saw Miley in heels and slightly folding a leg as she raised her lip and showcased her tattoos. The indoor snap, complete with its streamers and balloons setting, sent out celebratory energy, with a caption doing the same.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, the ex to Liam Hemsworth wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEAR #2022." Over 1.1 million likes have been left, including one from YouTuber Tana Mongeau. "Happy New Year Queen" came from Peacock TV. Miley, of course, made headlines over the New Year for hosting her televised special with SNL star Pete Davidson.

Getting Back To Normal

Miley, who was one of the first celebrities to plead with fans not to panic buy as empty shelves proved a real issue during COVID's first wave, has been opening up about returning to performing. Speaking to Interview Mag in late 2021, the singer revealed:

"We’re getting back into the trenches ourselves soon. And obviously, it’s a whole new world out there. We’ve been talking with our team about COVID protocols, and it seems like the safest, most peaceful place you could be these days is onstage. The phone doesn’t ring, nobody can bother you. You’re alone up there."

Revealing Unknown Habit

The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus also divulged something fans might not know. It doesn't cost much, and you can do it yourself.

"I have two notebooks that I take everywhere I go. One of them is filled with my morals, my values, my purpose, my potential, my capabilities, and my commitments—to others, and to myself. I’m constantly writing things in there," she added.

Onwards And Upwards

Shutterstock | 304693075

Miley, now single following her split from Aussie Cody Simpson, continues to celebrate both her music success and more. 2021 marked her start as an ambassador for Gucci fragrances and wellness brand Hers.

