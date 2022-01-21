Simone Biles Shows Off Tongue Flick In Bikini

Scroll for the shot. Simone, who has joked that the secret to a "bikini body" is to "put a bikini on your body," was definitely proving that serious isn't her game. The Athleta spokesperson had posed on a luxurious outdoor terrace and amid slabs of concrete, also popping against them as she flaunted her ripped frame.

Fans saw the Gold Medal winner in a pastel and tie-dye bikini with cute string ties - a low neckline here showcased a little cleavage, but just as much muscle as Simone showed off her pecs. She wore her hair in long loose braids, throwing out a tongue flick. More after the snap.