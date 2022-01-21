Simone Biles Shows Off Tongue Flick In Bikini
Scroll for the shot. Simone, who has joked that the secret to a "bikini body" is to "put a bikini on your body," was definitely proving that serious isn't her game. The Athleta spokesperson had posed on a luxurious outdoor terrace and amid slabs of concrete, also popping against them as she flaunted her ripped frame.
Fans saw the Gold Medal winner in a pastel and tie-dye bikini with cute string ties - a low neckline here showcased a little cleavage, but just as much muscle as Simone showed off her pecs. She wore her hair in long loose braids, throwing out a tongue flick. More after the snap.
Taking to her caption, the Ohio native wrote: "Sweet like candy" with a candy emoji. The post also offered swipe options, with fans seeing more snaps in the same setting. Comments-wise, plenty came in over the cute pool look, and plenty more over the shredded body.
Simone has detailed her diet and workout routines, ones governed by her career but definitely not restricting her. The spaghetti lover outlined her nutrition to Women's Health, saying: "I wake up so early before practice, which is at seven, so sometimes I'll grab a quick bite and sometimes I won't."
"On the weekends, I'll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make cinnamon rolls. Because I might not have to be at the gym, I can actually take the time to make breakfast," she continued.
Simone last year made headlines for being the new celebrity face of delivery service Uber Eats. She also mentioned the brand as she admitted ordering plenty of takeout.
Admitting a love of pepperoni pizza, she stated: "I feel like it's more manageable because I can get home, shower, and go on the app to order whatever I want with the click of a button. If I cook, though, it's usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill."