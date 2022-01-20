Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian has been raking in major attention by bronzing her toned body while in a tiny black bikini. The 42-year-old reality star continues to make headlines for her recent engagement to rocker Travis Barker, but the Blink 182 face was out of the picture back in September 2021 as Kourtney shouted out her 2019-founded Poosh brand.

Showing Off Her Bikini Body

Shutterstock | 3695024

Scroll for the photo. Kardashian has gained over 1.1 million likes for sharing a gallery of snaps, ones showing her soaking up rays while on a wooden lounger as she rocked a tiny two-piece and showed off both her killer curves and rock-hard muscles.

The E! star, also donning shades, held a coconut-style container for a beverage setup - of course, it came with POOSH on it as Kourtney made sure her lifestyle brand gets its promo. Also included were moments with the star's besties.

See The Photos Below

Kourtney, who wrote: "Poolside with @poosh," quickly gained a like from Travis, who will be her first husband. The mom of three remains best known for her on-off years with 38-year-old ex and baby daddy Scott Disick. The photos also followed ones showing the vegan star sunbathing on her back and with a gal pal - here, too, Poosh was tagged. More after the snap.

How She Stays In Shape

Shutterstock | 564025

Kourtney made 2021 headlines for going fully vegan, although sister Kim Kardashian isn't quite there. The eldest Kardashian has also revealed how she feels about exercising, particularly after having welcomed three kids.

"I think I take time for myself to work out every day, which I never did—especially having three young kids," she told E! News. "I just never made it a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better—mentally and physically." Kourtney is hugely into Pilates and regularly shows off her home Reformer setup on social media. Other celebrity Pilates lovers including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Works Out Four-Five Days A Week

Continuing, Kardashian stated: "I know for my body, I need four to five days a week of working out," adding: "Khloe and I really push each other to do that" as she mentioned sister Khloe Kardashian.

All Loved Up With Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement at the end of last year, sharing romantic beach snaps of the proposal. They also spent Christmas and New Year's together. For more from the love-birds, give Kourtney's Instagram a follow.

