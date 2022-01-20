Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini
Showing Off Her Bikini Body
Scroll for the photo. Kardashian has gained over 1.1 million likes for sharing a gallery of snaps, ones showing her soaking up rays while on a wooden lounger as she rocked a tiny two-piece and showed off both her killer curves and rock-hard muscles.
The E! star, also donning shades, held a coconut-style container for a beverage setup - of course, it came with
Kourtney, who wrote: "Poolside with @poosh," quickly gained a like from Travis, who will be her first husband. The mom of three remains best known for her on-off years with 38-year-old ex and baby daddy Scott Disick. The photos also followed ones showing the vegan star sunbathing on her back and with a gal pal - here, too, Poosh was tagged. More after the snap.
How She Stays In Shape
Kourtney made 2021 headlines for going fully vegan, although sister Kim Kardashian isn't quite there. The eldest Kardashian has also revealed how she feels about exercising, particularly after having welcomed three kids.
"I think I take time for myself to work out every day, which I never did—especially having three young kids," she told E! News. "I just never made it a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better—mentally and physically." Kourtney is hugely into Pilates and regularly shows off her home Reformer setup on social media. Other celebrity Pilates lovers including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.
Works Out Four-Five Days A Week
Continuing, Kardashian stated: "I know for my body, I need four to five days a week of working out," adding: "Khloe and I really push each other to do that" as she mentioned sister Khloe Kardashian.