Noah Cyrus Shows Gratitude In Bikini
Stuns In Bikini-Clad Thank-You
Scroll for the gallery. The "July" singer, rumored to be dating Peck, has already made headlines for hitting Disneyland with her Diplo collaborator. Now, she's saying he saved her life.
Noah opened with a soft smile as she rocked a patterned string two-piece, a cowboy hat, plus rings - she was with Peck standing behind her for an indoor selfie, with the gallery also showing the two out and about and having fun.
The podcast host and Grammy nominee took to her caption, writing:
"HAAAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY BUBBAAAASSS!!!! thank you for SAVING my life this past year and being one of the most reliable, trustworthy, and pure hearted humans i may have ever met. i’m so proud of you and so excited for the year you have ahead of you." The photos, which came ahead of Noah's own recent 22nd birthday, also came captioned:
"Thank you for being such a good friend to me and always being there for me."
Got Her Back
Noah, who regularly shouts out her famous pals as she battles her mental health - she counts singer Demi Lovato as a bestie - continued:
"I know i can always come to u with anything and never feel judged. i LIVE for our nights filled with our life talks, laughing til our stomachs hurt, spilling all the tea and doing full on live shows in our living rooms. we’re the most DRAMAAAAATIC mfs."
Cyrus, who has gained over 380,000 likes for her photos, also caught the attention of a celebrity - singer Jamie Lynn Spears sent a like, although fans did throw shade, asking why Peck is always in a mask. He wore one pretty much throughout the gallery, and it wasn't a COVID-style one.
Turning 22
Noah has since marked her 22nd birthday, posting a stunning headshot of herself and celebrating "22 trips around the sun." The "Lonely" singer has a bittersweet relationship with milestones - she kissed 2019 goodbye by calling the year "hell on earth" as she outlined both her depression and anxiety struggles.