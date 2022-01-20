Noah Cyrus Shows Gratitude In Bikini

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Noah Cyrus is stunning in a skimpy string bikini while thanking a very special someone for "saving" her life. The 22-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram with massive gratitude earlier this month, thanking pal Orville Peck for always having her back and also making sure fans got a little swimwear action.

The Latest

Kate Bosworth In Bikini Rides Horse On The Beach

'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies Before Premiere

Farrah Abraham In Bikini Indulges In Floating Breakfast

Diamond Alvarez Update: Boyfriend Charged With Murder, Released On Bond

CEO Who Fired 900 People Over Zoom Back At Work

Stuns In Bikini-Clad Thank-You

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the gallery. The "July" singer, rumored to be dating Peck, has already made headlines for hitting Disneyland with her Diplo collaborator. Now, she's saying he saved her life.

Noah opened with a soft smile as she rocked a patterned string two-piece, a cowboy hat, plus rings - she was with Peck standing behind her for an indoor selfie, with the gallery also showing the two out and about and having fun.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

The podcast host and Grammy nominee took to her caption, writing:

"HAAAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY BUBBAAAASSS!!!! thank you for SAVING my life this past year and being one of the most reliable, trustworthy, and pure hearted humans i may have ever met. i’m so proud of you and so excited for the year you have ahead of you." The photos, which came ahead of Noah's own recent 22nd birthday, also came captioned:

"Thank you for being such a good friend to me and always being there for me."

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Rebel Wilson Thinks Her Weight Loss Has Ruined Her Humor

Got Her Back

Noah, who regularly shouts out her famous pals as she battles her mental health - she counts singer Demi Lovato as a bestie - continued:

"I know i can always come to u with anything and never feel judged. i LIVE for our nights filled with our life talks, laughing til our stomachs hurt, spilling all the tea and doing full on live shows in our living rooms. we’re the most DRAMAAAAATIC mfs."

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 673594

Cyrus, who has gained over 380,000 likes for her photos, also caught the attention of a celebrity - singer Jamie Lynn Spears sent a like, although fans did throw shade, asking why Peck is always in a mask. He wore one pretty much throughout the gallery, and it wasn't a COVID-style one.

Turning 22

Noah has since marked her 22nd birthday, posting a stunning headshot of herself and celebrating "22 trips around the sun." The "Lonely" singer has a bittersweet relationship with milestones - she kissed 2019 goodbye by calling the year "hell on earth" as she outlined both her depression and anxiety struggles.

Read Next

Must Read

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Eats 'Cotton Candy Grapes'

Nastia Liukin Highlights Gymnast Body In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn Makes Major Announcement In Figure-Hugging Gucci

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.