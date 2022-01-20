Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Dua has now gained over 5.5 million likes for her snap, one showcasing a gallery of activities as she soaked up the sun, and there was pigtails energy in the opening photo. Check out the post, plus Dua's best snaps below.
Scroll for the photo. Dua opened in a cartoon-print white tee as she posed on a swish wooden deck overlooking scenic ocean and distant hills horizons. The "Prisoner" singer, screwing up her face slightly, smiled for her army of fans, also rocking her brown hair in braided pigtails and sporting a baseball cap.
Fans got a peachy treat as Dua wore her yellow bikini bottoms, with a caption reading: "Living on island time." The gallery also included video footage of the British star in a satin skirt and white top as she posed amid rustling greenery, plus a sunbathing bikini snap. More after the gallery.
Dua has opened up on her killer workout body, one regularly topping celeb abs lists. The "Levitating" singer has said, per Cosmo:
"I love doing something that's really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day. If I've got a really early call time, I don't want to be waking up hours before I need to go and do a workout. So [I do] a high
Lipa added: "I love boxing in my spare time," continuing: "I like doing it for fitness [and] I like doing it just to kinda clear my mind. I really enjoy it. I like that it's definitely a full body workout. Since starting boxing I've probably been in the best shape ever."
Dua now boasts 77.8 million Instagram followers. The PUMA partner, who also fronts luxury label Versace, is followed by celebrities including singer Selena Gomez, actress Bella Thorne, artist Lizzo, plus model Amelia Gray.
