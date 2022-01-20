Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Dua Lipa has been catching major attention while in a stringy yellow bikini and going island girl. The Grammy winner continues to make headlines for having celebrated the New Year on a luxurious vacation - just before the clock hit 2022, Dua updated her Instagram with a swimwear shot, also showing off her enviable travels to St. Barts.

Dua has now gained over 5.5 million likes for her snap, one showcasing a gallery of activities as she soaked up the sun, and there was pigtails energy in the opening photo. Check out the post, plus Dua's best snaps below.