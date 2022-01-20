Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Dua Lipa has been catching major attention while in a stringy yellow bikini and going island girl. The Grammy winner continues to make headlines for having celebrated the New Year on a luxurious vacation - just before the clock hit 2022, Dua updated her Instagram with a swimwear shot, also showing off her enviable travels to St. Barts.

Dua has now gained over 5.5 million likes for her snap, one showcasing a gallery of activities as she soaked up the sun, and there was pigtails energy in the opening photo. Check out the post, plus Dua's best snaps below.

The Latest

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Lanvin Minidress At 'Love Life' Premiere

Simone Biles Stuns In Bubblegum-Pink Bikini

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

Bol Bol's Surgery Clears Controversy Surrounding Failed Nuggets-Pistons Trade

Stuns In Island Girl Bikini Look

Scroll for the photo. Dua opened in a cartoon-print white tee as she posed on a swish wooden deck overlooking scenic ocean and distant hills horizons. The "Prisoner" singer, screwing up her face slightly, smiled for her army of fans, also rocking her brown hair in braided pigtails and sporting a baseball cap.

Fans got a peachy treat as Dua wore her yellow bikini bottoms, with a caption reading: "Living on island time." The gallery also included video footage of the British star in a satin skirt and white top as she posed amid rustling greenery, plus a sunbathing bikini snap. More after the gallery.

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Ex Olympic Skier Tries A New Hobby And Gives Tips On Authenticity

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Dua has opened up on her killer workout body, one regularly topping celeb abs lists. The "Levitating" singer has said, per Cosmo:

"I love doing something that's really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day. If I've got a really early call time, I don't want to be waking up hours before I need to go and do a workout. So [I do] a high-intensity workout, shower, breakfast, and I'm on my way."

Erika Jayne Slapped With $25 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Involvement In Girardi Case

How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Ex Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

Boxing, Too

Shutterstock | 842245

Lipa added: "I love boxing in my spare time," continuing: "I like doing it for fitness [and] I like doing it just to kinda clear my mind. I really enjoy it. I like that it's definitely a full body workout. Since starting boxing I've probably been in the best shape ever."

Instagram Shoots Up

Shutterstock | 167542784

Dua now boasts 77.8 million Instagram followers. The PUMA partner, who also fronts luxury label Versace, is followed by celebrities including singer Selena Gomez, actress Bella Thorne, artist Lizzo, plus model Amelia Gray.

Follow Her For More!

Follow her Instagram for more - the account's packed with swimwear and Dua's super-cute PUMA capsule collection.

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Eats 'Cotton Candy Grapes'

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini Celebrates 'Twins'

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.