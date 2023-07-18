1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Struggles to Catch Her Breath in Concerning New Video

1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is going through a tough phase in her life, the TV personality recently lost her estranged ex-husband Caleb Willingham due to serious health complications caused by being overweight.

Fans are concerned that Tammy would face a 'relapse episode' triggered by personal grief which could put her healthy diet in jeopardy. In the latest video shared on her Instagram story, the reality star can be heard wheezing in the background while trying to catch her breath, thus, getting her fans worried once again about her weight issues, per The Sun.

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Cryptic Post Following The Death Of Ex Caleb Willingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen filming her cousin, Katie, while making funny comments about her recent weight loss progress. As the camera is focused on Katie, Tammy can be heard laughing loudly in the background with occasional sounds of wheezing. It sounded like she was having trouble catching her breath, fans noticed it and immediately grew anxious about her health. According to the US Sun, Tammy has experienced a major physical transformation after undergoing bariatric surgery last year. A close source had revealed that time that the reality star is recouping well, "It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly. The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it." The source added that the nurses had been "Monitoring Tammy and making sure she's staying on her diet after the surgery. She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn't rejected her medications."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

A source recently shared that Tammy had been to the rehab once again to check on her progress, "Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds," the source shared. "Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought. She's down to 334 and doing awesome." Her weight loss news came at a juncture when she is mourning the loss of her loved one. But much to the relief of her fans Tammy hasn't had a relapse episode so far, an insider claimed that she has been following a healthy lifestyle since the surgery, unlike her beloved ex-husband. "They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her. She told me she could have easily been him. Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive. She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling and not caring, and I think Caleb had the same mindset of 'I've already done this to myself, I'm already this big, there's no turning back,'" the insider said.

Also Read: Tammy Slaton's Fans Fear a 'Relapse Episode' After Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham's Sudden Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Concluding the insider revealed that Tammy is well aware that it could have been her in the place of Caleb had she not followed a strict fitness routine, "It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me.'"

Also Read: Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' Receives Support From Fans and Family After Ex-Husband's Death

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8621575/1000-lb-sisters-tammy-slaton-struggles-breath-video/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/6638354/tammy-slaton-weight-loss-surgery-recovery-rehab-engaged/

https://www.instagram.com/queentammy86/?hl=en

More from Inquisitr

'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Spotted in a Wheelchair Once More, Fans Concerned

'1000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Breaks Down While Remembering Caleb Willingham: 'I Really Loved That Man'