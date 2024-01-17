'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's NSFW Comment Leaves Her Fans 'Weak'

In the recent episode of 1000-lb. Sister Tammy Slaton admitted that she became "hot" when her late husband, Caleb Willingham, tossed away junk food. Tammy paid her husband a visit at the weight-loss facility they used to share on Tuesday's episode. She went back to Caleb's room and saw a little basket full of unhealthy goodies that he shouldn't have been consuming. She confronted him about it and had him dispose of each snack in turn, including emptying the candy boxes into the bottom of a garbage can.

He’s supposed to be eating healthy to lose weight and he bought all fried foods to this date? #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/xtYWTCZMXM — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) January 17, 2024

As reported by The Sun, Slaton remarked, "Oh, we're about to go to church. Cast these demons to the devil!" Caleb battled food addiction, which was the devil the TLC star alluded to. Later in a confessional, the reality star said, "Seeing Caleb pour out his favorite candies is kinda hot. Kinda like... Okay!" Going one step further, Caleb said that he "felt like a stripper" when his wife unwrapped a candy package. He went so far as to raise his shirt and call Slaton "Baby" in an attempt to catch her attention. However, after Caleb tossed away the sweets, fans on X were perplexed by Tammy's obsession with him. One user commented, "Pouring out candy is 'hot'?" Another one wrote, "Did Tammy just say she’s getting hot and bothered watching him throw out his junk food?" A third one wrote, "Not 'release the demons' as he throws out his candy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

It's true that Slaton worried about her husband, Caleb, months before he passed away because of his struggles with weight loss while in treatment. On the Tuesday, January 9 edition of 1000-Lb. Sisters, she voiced her worries. When he was weighed, she was at his side. Despite having shed 12.5 pounds, Caleb's weight of 524.6 pounds prevented him from being eligible for weight reduction surgery. Slaton said at the time, "I really am proud of him for maintaining under 525. But to be honest, it’s a little concerning." Slaton had worried that Caleb was keeping something from her earlier in the episode. As reported by InTouch, upon eventually connecting with him over FaceTime, he disclosed that he had been admitted to the hospital. He told her, "I’m not gonna sugar coat everything. I’m still struggling with this eating thing. I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Caleb had died at the age of 40 in July 2023. The reason of death remains undisclosed. She wrote on Instagram, "Rip sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness." She has shared photographs and details of her weight-loss surgery on social media, chronicling her personal experience. The YouTuber disclosed in December how she found out about Caleb's passing. She told People, "I was sitting in the fetal position. I got a text message from his friend up there and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ ​Twenty minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone."

